Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Friday, January 24

Best NBA Bets Today

Trey Murphy over 0.5 blocks (-143) at Memphis Grizzlies

BetRivers, 12:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murphy is one of the better shot-blocking forwards in the NBA, and he's playing huge minutes lately. Over his past five games, he's averaging 1.2 blocks in 39.0 minutes (not to mention 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals). The Grizzlies get their shots blocked all the time, thanks largely to Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane, who have been blocked a combined 87 times this season. Overall, Memphis is being blocked 6.6 times per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- the most in the league. During those 10 games, other forwards have had nice block totals, including Amen Thompson (3), Jaden McDaniels (2), Klay Thompson (2) and Trey Lyles (2).

Jerami Grant over 2.5 threes (+158) at Charlotte Hornets

FanDuel, 12:43 PM CT

Alex Barutha: You know it's a slow day in the NBA when I'm targeting Jerami Grant for a player prop. Still, this is a quality spot for him. Charlotte is a similarly-bad team and relatively banged up, so Portland are just 5.5-point underdogs on the road on the second night of a back-to-back. Grant has finally worked his way back up to a normal workload following about three weeks of missed games. When Grant plays 30+ minutes this season, he's averaging 2.8 made threes on 39.6 3P%. The Hornets aren't great closing out to the three-point line, as they're allowing the fourth-most wide-open threes per game (22.5) across their past 10 matchups. During those 10 games, they've allowed 12 players to hit at least three triples.