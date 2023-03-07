Celtics Markets To Wager On After Mass Online Sports Betting Launch This Week

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Massachusetts sports fans rejoice! On March 10th, 2023, Massachusetts sports betting will officially go live. This means local Boston Celtics fans will be able to bet on their team ahead of what is expected to be a deep playoff run on the best Massachusetts sportsbooks. Massachusetts online sports betting will also be live in time for March Madness betting.

There is a lot to be excited about for the end of this basketball season. Below, we will go over some of the Celtics markets to wager on, as well as some pre-live Massachusetts betting promos that you are able to claim right now.

Boston Celtics Markets To Wager On

There are many ways to bet on the Boston Celtics once Massachusetts online sports betting goes live on March 10th.

Currently, the Celtics are the favorites in the NBA finals odds at +310. This means that a $100 wager on the Celtics to win it all would win $310, if they get the job done. Of course, you can also bet on the Celtics Eastern Conference odds once again. The Celtics are the favorite to do this as well, at +135.

If you are looking to bet on the Celtics' players, you could bet on Jayson Tatum's NBA MVP odds (+3000). However, he is clearly a longshot to win the award.

Mass Online Sports Betting Pre-Live Offers To Claim

With Mass online sports betting launching this week, on March 10th, sports fans in the state of Massachusetts will finally be able to bet on sports from anywhere in the state. Whether you are at TD Garden or on your couch, you will be able to sign up and bet on the Boston Celtics, as long as you are at lest 21 years old.

While there is still a few days left to wait until you can place a bet, you should not waste any time signing up. There are Mass online sports betting pre-live offers that you can claim right now! Sign up for all of these pre-live offers ahead of the official launch this week.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to claim the $200 in bonus bets offer.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: The FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code pre-live offer gives you a $100 bet credit for launch day.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE offer gives you up to a $50 sports bonus for pre-registering and making a first deposit. You receiving an additional $100 bet credit if you place at least $100 in qualifying bets in the first seven days.

Can The Boston Celtics Win It All?

Not only are the Boston Celtics currently battling for the best record in the Eastern Conference, but they may finish with the best record in the entire league. In other words, the Celtics are not just a team that is riding a hot finish to be the odds favorite to win the NBA Finals, but they are a group that has been playing at a high level all season long, proving that it is not a fluke.

So, can the Boston Celtics win it all? They absolutely can win the NBA Finals this year. Last season, the Celtics reached the Finals, but they came up short. While the loss was disappointing, it gave their roster some much-needed experience and learning lessons that they can take with them into the NBA Playoffs this year.

If you are looking for a bet on the Celtics that is a bit easier to win, you could choose to bet on the Celtics to win the Eastern Conference, at +135. Place this bet as soon as Massachusetts online sports betting goes live on March 10th.