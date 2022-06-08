DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at BOS (-3.5), O/U: 212

After the Celtics stole Game 1 on the road, the Warriors bounced back with a 19-point win in Game 2. As the series returns to Boston, the Celtics' top players should be able to get in the groove a lot more easily. However, the Warriors have enough playoff pedigree to know how to come out focused and strike first on the road. The result should be a competitive game, likely closer than either of the first two of the series.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS: Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Grant Williams and Daniel Theis get more responsibility if Williams is out.

GSW: Otto Porter (foot), Andre Iguodala (knee), Gary Payton (elbow) - Questionable

Nemanja Bjelica could be up for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($16,500)

Curry scored 34 points in Game 1, and 29 in Game 2, going over 50 DK points in both outings. Despite being on the road for Game 3, he should be able to keep up his strong play, averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals through the postseason.

Jaylen Brown ($14,100)

Brown came up huge in Game 1, helping the Celtics earn a road win to start the series. He was not as productive in Game 2, but he still finished with 29.5 DK points in just 28 minutes of action. Nonetheless, he continues to contribute across the board and has topped 30 DK points in eight of the last 10 games.

Forwards/Centers

Klay Thompson ($11,700)

Thompson struggled through the first two games of the Finals, failing to surpass 25 DK points in each. However, he is averaging 19.1 points on 44 percent shooting, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals through the playoffs and is unlikely to slump for long.

Andrew Wiggins ($10,800)

Wiggins scored 20 and finished with 34.8 DK points in Game 1, but he amassed just 21.5 DK points in Game 2. He needs to keep up the hustle on both ends of the floor, as his ability to rebound and pick up blocks and steals is what really drives up his DK totals.

Al Horford ($11,400)

After a monstrous effort in Game 1, where he accounted for 42 DK points, Horford ended up with just 14.5 DK points in Game 2. He needs to get back on track, as he provides a great matchup for the Celtics in the frontcourt. Being back at home in Game 3 should help the veteran big man find his groove.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($16,200)

Tatum bounced back from a quiet outing in Game 1 with 28 points in Game 2, but despite his effort, the Celtics came up short. Tatum went over 50 DK points in four straight games to close out the Conference Finals, but he has yet to exceed 50 in the Finals. He scored at least 30 points in his last two home games and he has good a chance to reclaim his dominance in Game 3 with his first home-court advantage of the Finals.

Value Picks

Nemanja Bjelica ($3,300)

Bjelica logged 13.8 DK points in the last game. He has seen more minutes lately and is averaging 4.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last four games.

Daniel Theis ($2,400)

After not seeing action in the final three games of the Conference Finals, Theis saw minutes in each of the first two games in the Finals. He provides a good size advantage for the Celtics in the frontcourt and should continue to see decent opportunity, especially if Robert Williams is out.

Grant Williams ($6,300)

Williams went scoreless in Game 1, but he tallied six points and 11.3 DK points in Game 2. He continues to play a key role off the bench, averaging 29 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Derrick White ($8,700)

White is averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through the first two games of the Finals. He has been an x-factor for the Celtics and has shown he can step up in key moments during the postseason.

Payton Pritchard ($5,700)

Pritchard picked up substantial minutes in Games 1 and 2, as the Celtics need multiple perimeter defenders to deal with the Warriors' backcourt. Pritchard is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the Finals.

