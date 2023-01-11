Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Dr. A on Jonathan Isaac, Chris Paul, Jalen Green and More

Answer: Royce O'Neale , who isn't a big scorer or exciting player, is putting up solid fantasy numbers that have him in the top 90 this season. He's averaging career highs in points (9.4), assists (4.2), blocks (0.8) and

His career averages of 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers are not awe inspiring and I'm afraid he's never really going to overcome his injury issues. Maybe he's worth a stash in deeper leagues, but I'm not convinced he'll ever be worth rostering or drafting again in fantasy hoops. And that makes me sad.

Answer: While I'd like to believe that Isaac is going to come back and blow the fantasy world away, I just don't see it happening. We've been waiting on this guy since he was drafted in 2017, he's now 25, and he's played a grand total of 106 NBA games.

Good to see young guys back from long injuries. Do you think Jonathan Isaac will have some fantasy value? - Ricardo Llorens (@llorens_ricardo)

Want to know about World Baseball Classic jerseys and the state of my intricate alarm system? This week's mailbag will answer all of your questions...

Jonathan Isaac might be back soon, Chris Paul is becoming an injury liability and someone is going to have to step up in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant's knee injury that will keep him out for at least a month.

Kevin Durant is out. Which player will benefit most? - Illgobbo (@illgobbo)

Kevin Durant is out. Which player will benefit most? - Illgobbo (@illgobbo)

What is your opinion on Immanuel Quickley? Is he a hold in 12-teams, 9-category leagues? - Illgobo (@illgobbo)

But as long as KD is out, O'Neale should be considered a must-roster fantasy player. Additionally, T.J. Warren has scored in double figures in four of his last five games and in 10 of his last 13 games. If he can stay healthy, Warren could make some noise with Durant out. O'Neale is the pickup, while Warren is an add if you have a spot for him. Just don't drop a good player for him.

What is your opinion on Immanuel Quickley? Is he a hold in 12-teams, 9-category leagues? - Illgobo (@illgobbo)

Answer: Even with Jalen Brunson having a career year and going off recently, Quickley keeps hanging around and playing well. He had 23 points and three 3-pointers on Monday when Brunson went off for a career-high 44 points in a loss to the Bucks, and Quickley has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. He doesn't get steals or blocks but is shooting it well, scoring, rebounding, assisting and hitting three-pointers. He's also a good free throw shooter. I think he's finally earned Tom Thibodeau's trust and is good to go the rest of the way.

I feel like we are getting close to Zach Collins season. Is it too early to pull the trigger in standard 12-cat, or do you think he's worth a stream and stash? Also, would you hold Bol Bol through COVID-19 protocols? - Ross (@thenxtbabyjesus)

Answer: First of all, yes, I'd hold Bol Bol. The Magic have 15 wins and are the 13th seed in the East. They have no reason not to run him big minutes and see what he can do down the stretch.

As for Zach Collins, I'm with you. He's averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in his five January games, including an 18-point, 12-rebound, five-assist game on Saturday against the Celtics. Jakob Poeltl has been involved in trade rumors and the Spurs are clearly tanking in hopes of getting their hands on Victor Wembanyama, so I wouldn't be surprised if Collins plays big minutes over the second half of the season. He's a nice stash right now, but don't count on him for many steals or blocks -- those aren't his thing.

What's your outlook on Walker Kessler rest-of-season? Does he crack the top 100? Do you see the Jazz unleashing him? Would you rather have him or Onyeka Okongwu? - Ahhotman (@ThisIsXvR)

Answer: I think I'd rather have Okongwu simply because we haven't seen Clint Capela (calf) in forever and Okongwu has been playing well. But Kessler's 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks on Sunday were very enticing. Kessler backed it up with six points, 11 boards and a block on Tuesday but he's been as frustrating to roster as anyone for most of the season. And once Kelly Olynyk is healthy again, Kessler will have to battle with him for minutes and production, while Jarred Vanderbilt isn't going anywhere. I'd rather have Okongwu.

Thoughts on Jalen Green as a fantasy player? Now and into the future. - Ollie (@Olliewithay)

Answer: I really like Green, even though he hasn't panned out just yet as a fantasy stud. Scoring is not a problem, obviously, but his lack of steals and blocks, and poor shooting, are a problem. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in December but shot just 41 percent.

This month's numbers are enticing in places, but his shooting still seems to be broken. He's averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers thus far but is shooting just 31 percent in four games. If you don't care about the shooting percentage, he's going to be a fun second-half player for the tanking Rockets. But this is probably not the year to roster Green.

He's eventually going to be a monster, but you should probably be punting field goal percentage if you're carrying Green right now. Next year is a different story, as he's not going to be this bad of a shooter forever.

Should I be looking to trade Chris Paul in a 14-team, 9-cat league? What's his rest-of-season outlook? - Stephen (@FunbagsStephen)

Answer: I've been scared of CP3's knees for a decade but he usually proves me wrong. He's been dealing with hip and heel injuries this season and I wouldn't put an eventual knee injury past him, either. I'd be more leery of Paul if Cameron Payne were healthy but Payne has been banged up for awhile and the Suns need Paul to ball out.

But to answer your question: Yes, I'd be looking to trade Paul for a younger, fresher model. The Suns are 20-21 and the No. 8 seed in the West. Hang onto him until Payne is healthy and then look to move Paul. The Suns aren't going to make a deep playoff run this year and they know it.

Top 3 favorite World Baseball Classic shirseys? - Die-Lahn Die-Lahn! (@SpitThatHotFire)

Answer: I'm not sure shirseys are a WBC thing, but as far as jerseys go, I have an answer:

1. Roberto Clemente

2. Ken Griffey Jr.

3. Chipper Jones or Derek Jeter, depending on which way you lean.

But a Clemente WBC jersey sounds too cool to be true and I might be putting that on next year's Christmas list now.

What is the alarm situation like nowadays? A bit easier or still chaotic? - Andrew (@dsilvamandrew)

Answer: Drew, after 20 years or so of having the same schedule and a regimen that was basically set in stone, the only thing I really used the elaborate alarm system I've become somewhat famous for was primarily used to ensure I didn't oversleep a live video session with Matt Stroup.

However, now that I've literally got like four part-time jobs and have no idea when anything is due, along with the fact that I'm still a vampire, I'm using alarms to make sure I'm where I'm supposed to be at all times. And the fact that I have to trade my phone in for a new one isn't helping matters.

Thanks for asking. Hopefully, my alarm tone will be back on a podcast in the near future. My YouTube channel seems to be gaining traction and maybe, just maybe, me, Stroup and my alarm will be back on the air soon.