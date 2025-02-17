Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: KAT, Jokic, KD Claim Top Spots

Jokic regained a share of the top spot with a stellar pair of games himself, spearheading a fantastic offensive week for the Nuggets. Denver averaged 139 points per contest over its two Week 17 games, and the big man was naturally an integral part of the success with averages of 33.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 61.9%. The sample included his 25th triple-double of the season Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, a fitting cap on another MVP-caliber week.

Towns made the most of his two times on the floor in Week 17, posting a pair of double-doubles where he hit the 40-point mark. The big man added five steals over the pair of contests and shot 58.3%, including 55.6% from 3-point range, during the dominant stretch, vaulting him into a share of the Fantasy Power Rankings lead with the prolific Nikola Jokić.

Despite an abbreviated schedule leading into the All-Star break, there were plenty of stellar two-game weeks on the part of some of fantasy's biggest stars in Week 17.

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum):

Last Week: 64.2 FP/G Season Rank: 7 (48.6 FP/G)

#1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 64.2 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (64.5 FP/G)

#3. Kevin Durant, Suns

Last Week: 57.3 FP/G Season Rank: 14 (44.5 FP/G)

Durant was in vintage form despite an 0-2 Week 17 for the Suns, recording 34- and 37-point tallies in Phoenix's pair of losses. KD shot an incandescent 67.5%, including 55.6% from behind the arc. In Devin Booker's absence Wednesday due to a lower-back contusion, Durant mustered a 32.1% usage rate while coming just shy of a double-double with 37 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes versus the Rockets.

#4. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 55.8 FP/G Season Rank: 3 (54.6 FP/G)

Wembanyama capped off his two-game week with what could be considered an average performance by his lofty standards, posting a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double that included four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during a loss to the Celtics. However, Wemby's first game of the week gave him quite a foundation, as he exploited a highly favorable matchup versus the Wizards to the tune of 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes. The dynamic second-year big is up to 28 double-doubles in 46 games, a pace that gives him a fighting chance to be on this list weekly.

#5. James Harden, Clippers

Last Week: 55.1 FP/G Season Rank: 21 (43.2 FP/G)

Harden contributed a double-double performance in each of the Clippers' two Week 17 games, helping Los Angeles to a 2-0 showing. Interestingly, The Beard had nothing resembling a hot hand, as he shot just 37.8% from the field. However, Harden still managed to average 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest, and he played a whopping 49 minutes in Wednesday's wild overtime win against the Jazz. That game also saw Harden get to the line a season-high 15 times, and he parlayed 11 of those opportunities into points.

This Week's Preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (55.8 FP/G) - PHO, DET, @NO

Luka Doncic, Lakers (51.4 FP/G)- CHA, @POR, @DEN

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks (48.6 FP/G)- CHI, @CLE, @BOS

LeBron James, Lakers (47.3 FP/G)- CHA, @POR, @DEN

Kevin Durant, Suns (44.5 FP/G)- @SA, @CHI, @TOR