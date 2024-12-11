Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Buy Low on Coby White

As underwhelming as Allen has been lately, he is still averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the season. His usage rate has dropped from 19.4% last season to 15.2% this season, so it's going to be difficult for him to duplicate the 16.5 points per game that he averaged last season. However, he is still a double-double threat whenever he takes the floor, and he is shooting 68.3% from the field. His recent slump could be an opportunity to acquire him at a discount.

Allen has hit a bit of a rough patch. He has scored eight or fewer points in four of his last six games. During that span, he averaged just 8.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Another concerning stat is that Allen has just one block over his last seven games. He is averaging 0.9 blocks per game for the season, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career.

The NBA Cup brings a lighter schedule than usual this week and a chance for fantasy managers to assess the status of their squads. Making the right trade could help provide a boost moving forward. Let's discuss some players to buy low on, sell high on or hold based on their current production.

Buy

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

White had a breakout 2023-24 campaign with averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He is also shot a career best 44.7% from the field. With Zach LaVine being limited to just 25 games and Lonzo Ball sitting out the entire season, White averaged 37 minutes.

White is in a bit of a shooting slump right now, shooting 39.6% from the field over his last 10 games. The result was him averaging 15.1 points per game during that span. Still, he is averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 three-pointers per game for the season. He has also shot at least 43.3% from the field in each of the last three seasons. When his efficiency improves, his scoring numbers should get back to normal shortly. There is also the potential that the Bulls trade Zach LaVine at some point, which could leave White with a hefty usage rate down the stretch.

Sell

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

After missing seven straight games with a knee injury, Embiid made his return Sunday against the Bulls. He dominated, recording 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. As great as those stats were, the most encouraging part was that he logged 33 minutes. The 76ers didn't look to ease him back into action.

The last two games that Embiid has played, he has produced at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in both of them. When he's healthy, he is one of the most dominant players in fantasy basketball. However, he played just 39 games last season and has been limited to five games this season. Injuries will likely be an issue for him again at some point this season, so it might not be a bad idea to try and trade him now that he is back on the floor for the time being.

Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

After largely disappointing last season, Poole has seen his production rise during his second campaign with the Wizards. He has played in 20 of their 22 games, averaging 20.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 three-pointers along the way. He is shooting 40.8% from behind the arc, which would blow past his previous career high of 36.4% that he shot during the 2021-22 season.

Poole has been better this season, but the Wizards have not been. They have just three wins and are well on their way to vying for one of the top picks in the 2025 Draft. With them getting blown out so often, Poole is averaging just 30 minutes per game. As the end of the season approaches, Poole could also start sitting out games for rest. There is too much risk that comes with rostering him for the long haul, so try to trade him now while he has been productive.

Hold

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Last season's trade from the Knicks to the Raptors has provided a significant boost for Barrett. He is on pace to have the best season of his career with averages of 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers through 22 games. Not only has his usage rate increased to 29.8%, but he is averaging 5.9 three-point attempts per game. Last season, he averaged 4.3 three-point attempts per game.

Injuries have been a problem for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes has played in just 14 games and is now dealing with an ankle injury. Immanuel Quickley (elbow) has appeared in just three games. Even with that in mind, Barrett figures to be one of the focal points of the Raptors moving forward. With his ability to contribute in so many departments, he's not someone to consider selling high on.

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have dealt with a ton of injuries this season. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is still out, and now Brandon Ingram (ankle) will be sidelined indefinitely. Williamson averaged 22.7 points over the six games that he played this season, while Ingram has averaged 22.2 points. Them both being out at the same time leaves a lot of shot attempts up for grabs.

McCollum has dealt with his own injury issues that have limited him to just 12 games. However, he has averaged 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers over eight games since making his return. The Pelicans have just five wins and could become sellers at some point. That could mean that McCollum eventually gets dealt. There is some risk that comes with holding onto him, but McCollum could produce some great numbers in the near future with Williamson and Ingram out. Also, McCollum generally has a high floor because he has averaged at least 20.0 points and 2.3 three-pointers in each of the last 10 seasons.