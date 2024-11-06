Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Buy Low on VanVleet, Miller

Miller suffered an injury after playing just 11 minutes in the Hornets' first game of the season. He then missed four straight games before returning for two difficult matchups against the

It has been a struggle for VanVleet out of the gate this season with him shooting 33.0% from the field and 27.6% from behind the arc. He is also averaging just 5.6 assists. On the bright side, he has chipped in 1.6 steals per game and is still playing 38 minutes per game for a deep Rockets team. He has shot 37.3% from behind the arc for his career, so expect him to rebound in that department soon. If a fantasy manager is down on him in your league, this could be a great buy low opportunity.

VanVleet was excellent for the Rockets and fantasy managers last year, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.1 three-pointers per game. That marked the fourth straight season in which he averaged at least 17.4 points and 3.0 three-pointers per game. He even shot 41.6% from the field, which was the second highest mark of his career.

Injuries have been a common theme in the early portion of the season. They have left many fantasy managers scrambling to re-enforce their rosters. One way to do that is via a trade. Let's discuss some players to buy low on, sell high on or hold based on their early starts.

Buy

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller suffered an injury after playing just 11 minutes in the Hornets' first game of the season. He then missed four straight games before returning for two difficult matchups against the Celtics and Timberwolves. As a result, he is averaging just 10.7 points and shooting 34.4% from the field to begin the season.

Miller is healthy again and will have some more favorable matchups coming his way. Efficiency wasn't a problem for him during his rookie season, considering he shot 44.0% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc. A healthy LaMelo Ball does have the potential to put a bit of a damper on Miller's usage rate, but Miller is one of the team's main building blocks for he future, so he should receive plenty of opportunities to contribute.

Sell

Buddy Hield, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have dealt with plenty of injuries this season that have included Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and De'Anthony Melton (back) all missing time. They have been forced to rely more on Hield, who has stepped up to average 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.7 three-pointers per game.

It's difficult to envision Hield maintaining his current level of production throughout the season. He is currently shooting 51.4% from the field and 50.0% from behind the arc. For his career, he has shot 43.5% from the field and 40.2% from deep. The Warriors are also getting healthier with Curry and Wiggins back in the fold. Now is a good time to float him out in a trade offer to another fantasy manager who needs a boost in scoring and three-pointers.

Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs

Paul has started and played in all seven games for the Spurs this season. He is even averaging 30 minutes per game. His addition has provided a stabilizing force for the team at point guard, while also providing valuable contributions for fantasy managers. He is currently averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game. Another plus has been him shooting 50.8% from the field.

Last season was not a good situation for Paul on a Warriors team that really didn't need him to take on a significant role. Expect Paul to continue to provide better production this season. However, the reason to consider selling high and trading him has been his checkered injury history. He hasn't appeared in more than 65 games in any of the last three seasons. At 39 years old, it might be difficult for him to stay healthy over the long haul if he continues to log 30 minutes a game.

Hold

Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets

Someone didn't tell the Nets that they were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league this season. They are 4-4 with wins over the Bucks and Grizzlies under their belt. One of the main reasons for their early success has been the play of Schroder. He has shot a robust 50.5% from the field, including 49.0% from behind the arc. That has helped him average 19.9 points and 3.1 three-pointers, to go along with 3.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Schroder has a 22.4% usage rate with the Nets and likely won't see his shot attempts dry up anytime soon based on the lack of talent around him. At some point this season, the Nets could look to trade him to a contending team. As the start of 2025 approaches, it might be time to consider selling high on Schroder. However, hold onto him for now and continue to benefit from his valuable production for at least the next month or so.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Duren took a leap forward last season, averaging 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He logged 29 minutes per game, up from 25 minutes per game during his rookie season. Big things were expected of him in fantasy this season, despite his lack on contributions in blocks out of the center position. However, he has averaged a modest 9.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through eight games.

Duren has only averaged 25 minutes per game, but some of that can be contributed to two specific games. He played just 11 minutes while fouling out in one game against the 76ers. He also played just 18 minutes during a 30-point loss to the Knicks. Over his other six games, he averaged 11.2 points and 11.8 rebounds over 29 minutes per game. Don't panic and trade away Duren.