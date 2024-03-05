Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves to Make at Your Deadline

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Zubac is averaging career highs with 11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 65.2 percent shooting from the field across 48 starts this season. The 26-year-old returning to his season-long averages for the remainder of the campaign carries a high likelihood. He is spending a career-high 22.1 percent of his possessions as the Clippers' roll man, with 1.161 points per possession ranking in the 59th percentile league-wide. He is an efficient and critical component of the offense.

Welcome to a buy-heavy and deep-cut edition of Trade Tips -- the last of the season. Many fantasy basketball trade deadlines are this week, so make sure to evaluate your team and float out some offers before it's too late.

Trade for: Ivica Zubac, Clippers

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis will certainly retain roles moving forward, especially in the context of the Clippers ranking ninth in transition frequency as a team -- not a specialty of the lumbering Zubac. In fact, Zubac's specialty is ranking as an elite two-way rebounder, grading in the 85th percentile and 83rd percentile, respectively, for offensive and defensive rebounding rates league-wide.

Trade away: Jordan Poole, Wizards

Poole is a clear trade candidate at an excellent sell-high juncture. He has compiled six games with at least 30 points this season, three of which have come in his past six contests. Poole has the ultimate green light since the All-Star break, averaging 19.0 shots per game, which is well above the season average of 14.6 shots per game. The front office staff by Michael Winger have career origins in San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Combine their previous experience with their sequence of moves across the past year for the Wizards, and the deduction that this regime will want more usage devoted to their younger players as opposed to Poole is a logical expectation. Poole's workload will likely fade.

Poole burying 39.1 percent of 9.1 threes across his last seven games spaces the floor well for Washington, but a portion of his overall shot volume being allocated to Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and even Jared Butler wouldn't surprise me.

Additionally, it's not as if Poole is showing newfound success in efficiency, consistency or facilitating. The 24-year-old is shooting a passable 43.6 percent from the field since the All-Star break, which is a rung above his 40.6 percent season-long clip, but in line with his efficiency from a season ago. Compared to last season, his free-throw volume has declined as well, dropping from 5.1 free throws per game to 3.0 this season. His assist-to-turnover ratio has climbed from 1.45 to 1.68, but his overall assist rate has dropped significantly, plummeting from 23.3 to 17.7 percent. He is averaging 3.9 assists and 2.9 turnovers across his last seven contests.

Poole was not necessarily a known commodity when Washington acquired him, but he has certainly stagnated this season, with his current hot streak shaping up to be a flash in the pan.

Trade for: Grant Williams, Hornets

Coming off an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double Sunday, Williams is on the rise in Charlotte, although many fantasy managers might not perceive it as such. Williams is certainly worth a roster spot if available.

Williams has only logged 300 minutes with the Hornets thus far, but 75 percent of those minutes have come at the center position. Coach Steve Clifford loves having his physicality in the frontcourt and will utilize his versatility. Nick Richards (foot) is banged up and Mark Williams (back) is likely done for the year, so there are minutes available.

Grant is only 6-foot-6 despite his strength and burliness, so his status as a small-ball five comes with some defensive limitations. Although, they pale in comparison to his ability to space the floor and juice tempo in a very favorable offensive lineup for the Hornets. Williams' usage in the frontcourt thus far is extremely conducive to fantasy success.

The 25-year-old potentially wore out his welcome in Dallas due to an attitude that clashed with his teammates, but Williams is regarded as a fierce competitor. His tenure in Boston was ended due to a combination of financial restrictions and lack of need for Williams' desire to bomb threes at times. Charlotte profiles as a better new home. Williams has pedigree as a contributor on a championship-contending squad, and he is a Charlotte native. His offensive firepower is a welcome addition.

Williams is averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes across his last three contests. While his statistical production could decline slightly, I would expect his workload to remain similar, and I foresee him exceeding this production occasionally as his ceiling.

Trade for: Ochai Agbaji, Raptors

Agbaji launching 20 shots during the first game that Scottie Barnes (hand) has missed since suffering a fractured hand bodes extremely well for the rest-of-season outlook. Barnes potentially missing the remainder of the season dampens the ceiling of the Raptors' collectively, but there is likely enough passing synergy between Immanuel Quickley and Kelly Olynyk to enable Agbaji moving forward. His status as a dangerous movement shooter and cutter brings multidimensional activity to the offense, which will be needed sans Banes.

Agbaji's best statistical sample to reference are 14 games in which he logged at least 30 minutes last season, which yielded 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 45.7 percent shooting, including a 39.0 percent clip on 7.1 threes per game. The second-year guard has one of the lowest assist rates among qualifying guards but can be a quality source of buckets and threes down the stretch.

Across 68 offensive possessions for the Raptors thus far, Agbaji has been an initiating ball handler just five times, so he is certainly dependent on team actions and spacing to succeed. Toronto ranking first by spending 20.8 percent of their possessions in transition bodes well for Agbaji.

Trade for: Royce O'Neale, Suns

O'Neale is positionless in utility, standing with the height of a guard, the mobility of a forward, and the strength of a big at times. With Devin Booker (ankle) out, Phoenix will need quality veteran play to step up in his absence. O'Neale is already being leaned on, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks on 11.3 shots in 33.5 minutes across his last four games.