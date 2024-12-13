Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 9 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Some might argue that Hunter is playing the best, or at least the most consistent, basketball of his career right now. Yet he continues to be rostered in under 50 percent of leagues. Since returning from an early-season injury, Hunter has scored at least 20 points in eight of his 12 appearances. He has been a top-90 player across the season, averaging a career-high 19.6 points to go with 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.7 three-pointers. He is also shooting career-best numbers from both the field and the free-throw line, raising even more questions when it comes to why he isn't rostered in more leagues. Granted, his overall skill set is somewhat limited but given the path to minutes and production thus far, he simply needs to be added.

Week 9 brings us another lopsided schedule, with only one game Tuesday (that being the In-Season Tournament final) and zero games Wednesday. With fewer games, the impact of streaming is often magnified. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals numbers, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seedings. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (41% rostered)

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (41% rostered)

Much like Hunter, Dosunmu has been playing arguably the best basketball he has ever played following a somewhat modest start to the season. He has started in nine straight games for the Bulls, during which he recorded the first triple-double of his career in a win over the Spurs. He has scored double-digits in eight of the nine games, adding a total of 12 steals in that time. The Bulls' direction remains a mystery, casting some doubt over Dosunmu's long-term role. However, as someone who typically plays at least 30 minutes per game, Dosunmu's ability to chip in across multiple categories makes him a serviceable 12-team asset moving forward.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (35% rostered)

Of all the names on this list, Bitadze's is perhaps the most baffling. Since entering the starting lineup in early November, Bitadze has not looked back. He has been a top 70 player over the past month, averaging 9.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game. If we narrow our focus to the last two weeks, it paints an even better picture when it comes to what Bitadze has been providing for the Magic. While there will almost certainly be some ups and downs when it comes to his offensive output, the pros definitely outweigh the cons in this instance. He isn't for everyone but chances are there are at least a handful of teams in every league that could do with a player like Bitadze.

Brandon Boston, New Orleans Pelicans (21% rostered)

Boston has been one of the more surprising players this season, thanks almost entirely to the fact that the Pelicans have dealt with one of the worst injury tolls in recent memory. As New Orleans started to get bodies back on the floor, Boston's role understandably took a hit, resulting in his roster numbers dropping. However, he has found a way to maintain backend 12-team value, despite sharing the floor with a much more talented roster. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 13.2 points, 1.7 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in just 23.8 minutes per game. In what some might see as a stroke of good fortune when it comes to Boston's opportunities, Brandon Ingram suffered an ankle injury in their loss to the Thunder last week. Boston played 28 minutes in the subsequent game, an indication that there could very well be some meat left on the bone when projecting his ongoing fantasy value.

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets (17% rostered)

With LaMelo Ball suffering a calf injury and Tre Mann already sidelined due to an ongoing back issue, Micic is basically the last man standing in Charlotte when it comes to somewhat proven point guard options. He has started the previous six games, averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. As he adjusts to a starting role, Micic has looked even better, averaging 15.0 points and 9.3 assists across the past three games. While the Hornets would love to get Ball back on the floor, their incentive is limited due to the fact they are once again toward the bottom of the standings. Micic may only have a handful of games left as the starter but until we get word that Ball is healthy and ready to go, managers should consider grabbing Micic if he is still available.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies (8% rostered)

Clarke is another player who has benefitted from injuries to others, playing as the starting center in Memphis following an ankle injury to Zach Edey. Clarke has now started 15 consecutive games and appears to be warming into his role. Although his minutes remain relatively low when compared to most starters in the NBA, Clarke has found a way to force his way into the standard league discussion. In fact, he has been a top 65 player over the past week, averaging 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 22.4 minutes per game. Edey is nearing a return but could still be another week or two away from getting back on the court. While Clarke's ceiling is capped due to the fact his playing time is closer to 20 minutes than 30 minutes, he provides decent rebounding numbers, while scoring efficiently on low-volume, adding worthwhile defensive contributions.