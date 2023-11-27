Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Start/Sit: Top plays include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Here are five potential starts and five potential sits entering the sixth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

The Celtics and Spurs play just two games in Week 6, while six teams go four times. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: DEN, DET, LAC, LAL, NOP, UTA

Three Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, GSW, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, TOR, WAS

Two Games: BOS, SAS

Guards

Consider starting: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN (45% ROS, 33% START)

Opponents: @LAC, HOU, @PHO, @SAC

Caldwell-Pope has once again been a sneaky value play this season, putting up top 80 numbers thus far. He has scored double-digits in four consecutive games, taking advantage of the fact that Jamal Murray continues to rehab his hamstring injury. Although better suited to roto formats, Caldwell-Pope has been doing enough across all formats to warrant a roster spot. With four games on the slate this week, he is a prime example of quantity over quality. He is unlikely to set the world on fire in any one game but should accumulate numbers to the point where he provides value.

Consider starting: Dyson Daniels, NOP (51% ROS, 33% START)

Opponents: @UTA, PHI, SAS, @CHI

Another guard not renowned for bulk offensive production, Daniels is coming off a career-high six steals in his last game. He has been a top-75 asset over the past two weeks, averaging 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game. CJ McCollum is getting closer to returning from a chest injury, something that could bring Daniels' run of relevance to an abrupt halt. However, until we get word that McCollum is returning, Daniels is relatively safe to deploy in all standard formats, especially for those who aren't reliant on points.

Consider sitting: Klay Thompson, GSW (95% ROS, 54% START)

Opponents: @SAC, LAC, @LAC

While the Warriors play three times this week, all three games are on high-volume days. Although Thompson has shown signs of improvement over the past few games, he remains outside the top 200 in nine-category leagues. His overall value is now almost entirely reliant on his ability to score the basketball. Age and injuries have limited what he can do on the offensive end in terms of creating his own shot, while his defensive contributions are non-existent. Given his lack of versatility, some managers may want to consider giving him the week off, whilst seeking a scorer with more upside.

Consider sitting: Jrue Holiday, BOS (99% ROS, 51% START)

Opponents: CHI, PHI

Having missed the past two games due to an ankle injury, a two-game week is not what managers want to see for Holiday. While he was able to get in some work before Sunday's victory over the Hawks, the fact the Celtics face the Bulls in their first of two games this week could work against him. Add to that the fact his production has been sketchy at best, managers may want to seriously consider an alternative option with a more favorable schedule.

Forwards

Consider starting: Norman Powell, LAC (30% ROS, 16% START)

Opponents: DEN, @SAC, @GSW, GSW

Despite playing only 25.2 minutes per game over the past two weeks, Powell has been a top 100 player, thanks to averages of 13.8 points and 2.2 three-pointers, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 90.0 percent from the line. While he is coming off the bench for the new-look Clippers, he has been a regular feature in their closing lineup. Much like Thompson, Powell's value is reliant on what he can do on the offensive end of the floor. However, a favorable schedule as well as an ability to get to the rim makes Powell a much-preferred option.

Consider starting: Nic Batum, PHI (7% ROS, 4% START)

Opponents: LAL, @NOP, @BOS

Let's be honest, Batum could very well be available in a lot of 12-team leagues given his sporadic production. Since arriving in Philadelphia, his role has seen him land a starting position, alongside Joel Embiid. Batum is in the twilight of his career but can still chip in across the board when given meaningful minutes. He has played at least 24 minutes in his past seven games, a trend that seems likely to continue. With three games coming on low-volume nights, he is worth considering as a starter this week despite his lack of overall upside.

Consider sitting: Saddiq Bey, ATL (71% ROS, 39% START)

Opponents: @CLE, @SAS, @MIL

This is a bit of an interesting one given the recent injury to Jalen Johnson. With Johnson slated to miss up to six weeks with a wrist injury, Bey is likely to be the starter moving forward. Based on that news alone, he should be rostered in just about every format. However, the Hawks play three games this week, all coming on high-volume nights. Playing alongside the starters is going to afford him more playing time, yet will cut into his offensive opportunities. If scoring isn't a priority, managers may want to consider someone else for at least another week.

Consider sitting: PJ Washington, CHA (78% ROS, 35% START)

Opponents: @NYK, @BKN, MIN

Another team with three games all on high-volume nights, the Hornets are still figuring out their rotation following the return of Miles Bridges. Washington continues to be one of the most frustrating players in fantasy, delivering wild swings in efficiency from one game to the next. LaMelo Ball suffered an apparent ankle injury Sunday, something that could open up more opportunities for Washington. With that said, the uncertainty around what you are going to get does put him in the discussion as a potential bench candidate this week.

Centers

Consider starting: Kelly Olynk, UTA (35% ROS, 21% START)

Opponents: NOP, @MEM, @MIN, POR

Despite the return of Walker Kessler from injury, Olynyk does appear as though he is going to play a meaningful role off the bench. He has the ability to deliver out-of-position stats, notably assists and steals. His scoring numbers are likely to fluctuate on a nightly basis but he serves as a pivotal member of the offense even when he isn't scoring the ball. With four games this week, Olynyk could provide sneaky value, especially if your league requires two centers.

Consider sitting: Zach Collins, SAS (92% ROS, 47% START)

Opponents: ATL, @NOP

Despite a strong start to the season, Collins sits outside the top 120 in standard leagues, averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 blocks. His offensive game has looked good, providing the Spurs with an alternative when it comes to facilitation. It's on the defensive end where he has come up a little short, something that shouldn't come as a surprise given he is playing alongside arguably the best shot blocker in the NBA. With just two games on the slate, Collins could be the odd man out on many rosters this week.