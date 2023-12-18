Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit - Is Tari Eason here to stay?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

With Darius Garland slated to miss up to a month due to a jaw fracture, LeVert is going to play a sizable role for the foreseeable future. Whether he will continue to come off the bench or shift into the starting lineup, we have seen enough from LeVert in the past to know what we are going to get. He should be a solid enough source of points while chipping in across multiple other categories on any given night. Despite some efficiency issues, he should be a must-roster player moving

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the ninth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

15 teams play four times during week nine, with 14 teams going around three times, leaving one team with just two games. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIN, SAC, TOR, UTA

Three Games: BOS, CHA, DET, GSW, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAS, WAS

Two Games: PHO

Guards

Consider starting: Caris LeVert, CLE (85% ROS, 48% START)

Opponents: HOU, UTA, NOP, @CHI

Consider sitting: Herbert Jones, NOP (74% ROS, 31% START)

Opponents: MEM, @CLE, HOU

Despite a strong season, Jones has struggled over the past two weeks, sitting well outside the top 100 in standard formats. As a player whose fantasy value is built on basically one category (steals), wild swings in value are not uncommon. The worry here is that Trey Murphy is looking better with each passing game. Although the Pelicans are likely to stick with Jones as a starter, Murphy can certainly play as a makeshift starter if and when the situation arises. Given his limited upside, Jones is someone to consider sitting, especially when there are so many teams with a four-game slate.

Consider sitting: Josh Giddey, OKC (94% ROS, 52% START)

Opponents: MEM, LAC, LAL

Giddey is back for a second week after doing very little to warrant a starting spot in week eight. At this point, it appears as though the Thunder are more than happy to bench him down the stretch. In fact, he was even benched to start the second half of their last game, a sign of how the mighty have fallen. His skills are somewhat replaceable, especially with the talent now surrounding him in Oklahoma City. If, like me, you are hoping for a resurgence at some point, benching him this week makes a lot of sense, as opposed to simply dropping him.

Forwards

Consider starting: De'Andre Hunter, ATL (61% ROS, 25% START)

Opponents: DET, @HOU, @MIA, MEM

Hunter obviously doesn't have the highest upside but should be considered as a starter this week, especially if you need points and threes. He has scored double-digits in nine straight games, connecting on 41 straight free throw attempts. The worry here is that he has been listed as questionable for Monday's matchup as he continues to deal with an ongoing knee concern. If we get word that he is playing and you can afford to take a small risk, his offensive opportunities should continue for at least the next week.

Consider starting: Tari Eason, HOU (54% ROS, 28% START)

Opponents: @CLE, ATL, DAL, @NOP

A top-80 player over the past two weeks, Eason appears to have earned himself a somewhat consistent spot in the rotation. He has scored double-digits in four straight games, adding 42 total rebounds to go with nine steals. As is typically the case in Houston, the rotations remain a little uncertain from one night to the next. If you can handle the possibility that his playing time could be reduced at any moment, his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor warrants a possible starting spot for Week 9.

Consider sitting: Miles Bridges, CHA (99% ROS, 82% START)

Opponents: @TOR, @IND, DEN

Bridges has been terrific to start the season, making this one a little complicated. At the time of publishing, there is a chance Bridges will miss Monday's game due to it being in Toronto. His ongoing legal matters may preclude him from entering the country, meaning this could in fact be a two-game week. If he is cleared to play, it probably makes sense to leave him in your starting lineup. If he is forced to the sideline, two games might not be enough to earn him a starting spot given there are a ton of teams playing double the amount of games.

Centers

Consider starting: Naz Reid, MIN (55% ROS, 33% START)

Opponents: @MIA, @PHI, LAL, @SAC

Reid is rolling right now, scoring double-digits in eight of his past nine games despite continuing to come off the bench. He has played at least 22 minutes in all nine games, proving to be a real offensive sparkplug off the Timberwolves bench. He typically records upwards of six rebounds, while stepping back and hitting multiple three-pointers. He also comes with a small element of risk given the fact his role is reliant on whether his shot is falling. Although he could be scaled back to 18 minutes at any point, his current form warrants consideration as a starting asset, even in standard leagues.

Consider sitting: Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK (50% ROS, 28% START)

Opponents: @LAL, @BKN, MIL

After a serviceable week as a start candidate during Week 8, a three-game card this week could see Hartenstein shift to the bench in many leagues. Despite playing at least 30 minutes in three straight games, his production has been far from exemplary. With a plethora of centers having four games, it might be that Hartenstein can spend the next seven days with his feet up on your bench. This might not be the case in two-center leagues, although even then, there might be an option with slightly more upside available.