Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, March 12

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on March 12, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks (-140) vs. Rockets

DraftKings, 3:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm going back to the well here, as I played this same bet the last time San Antonio faced Houston, and Wembanyama delivered with seven blocks. Since the All-Star break, the Rookie of the Year favorite is averaging 4.9 blocks, so this is a nice bet just on the surface. But the Rockets also have been blocked the third-most in the NBA over the past 10 games.

Derrick White over 5.5 assists (+114) at Jazz

DraftKings, 3:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are out tonight. With that trio off the floor, White sees a +10.5% usage boost up to 29%. He's averaging 6.7 APG since the All-Star break, and now he's in a spot for increased usage against a Jazz team allowing the most opponent assists per game over the past 10. If you're worried about a blowout, White over 1.5 first-quarter assists at +110 is also an option.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
