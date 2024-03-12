Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, March 12

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks (-140) vs. Rockets

DraftKings, 3:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm going back to the well here, as I played this same bet the last time San Antonio faced Houston, and Wembanyama delivered with seven blocks. Since the All-Star break, the Rookie of the Year favorite is averaging 4.9 blocks, so this is a nice bet just on the surface. But the Rockets also have been blocked the third-most in the NBA over the past 10 games.

Derrick White over 5.5 assists (+114) at Jazz

DraftKings, 3:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are out tonight. With that trio off the floor, White sees a +10.5% usage boost up to 29%. He's averaging 6.7 APG since the All-Star break, and now he's in a spot for increased usage against a Jazz team allowing the most opponent assists per game over the past 10. If you're worried about a blowout, White over 1.5 first-quarter assists at +110 is also an option.