NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Friday, Oct. 28

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
October 28, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Rudy Gobert over 13.5 rebounds (-134) vs. Lakers

FanDuel, 4 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Lakers are a mess, and they're allowing the most rebounds to opponents in the NBA (53 per game). That's partially due to an indecisive center rotation -- who knows what they're doing with Anthony Davis vs. Damian Jones at the position -- but it's also due to their horrible shooting. I don't expect much resistance to Gobert dominating the glass.

Knicks vs Bucks over 223 points (-110)

Caesar's Sportsbook 12:21 PM EST
Michael Gillow: The Knicks are the second-highest scoring team through their first four games at 122.8 points per game thanks in large part to the addition of Jalen Brunson. Last season the Bucks were the league's third-highest scoring team and had a mediocre defense. You can parlay this with a Joel Embiid double-double (-169) to get +204 odds overall. The Raptors rank 24th in rebounding this season and I find it hard to believe Embiid goes three straight games without a double-double.

