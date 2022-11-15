NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Jazz -4.5 vs. Knicks

PointsBet, 4:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This line could be Jazz -5 on a neutral court. I'm not sure why Utah is being so discounted at home. Maybe Vegas doesn't think it's real. Maybe it's the inevitable action Knicks fans provide on that side of the line. New York is a mess and Thibs is on the hot seat, while Utah is one of the best-coached teams in the NBA. If you don't have a PointsBet account yet, you can use the PointsBet promo code for a generous welcome bonus.

Portland Trail Blazers -8.0 vs. San Antonio Spurs

11:30am CT, DraftKings Sportsbook

Nick Whalen: The Blazers are big favorites here, but rightfully so. They're the NBA's best team against the spread thus far (11-2 ATS), while the Spurs come in on the second night of a road/road back-to-back after getting throttled by the Warriors on Monday night. Having last played Saturday in Dallas, Portland should have a decided rest advantage, and the hope is that Jusuf Nurkic will be able to return from a thigh injury. I also like the UNDER 226.0 points in this game. If you don't have a DraftKings account yet, you can use the DraftKings promo code for a generous welcome bonus.