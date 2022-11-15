NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
November 15, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Jazz -4.5 vs. Knicks

PointsBet, 4:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This line could be Jazz -5 on a neutral court. I'm not sure why Utah is being so discounted at home. Maybe Vegas doesn't think it's real. Maybe it's the inevitable action Knicks fans provide on that side of the line. New York is a mess and Thibs is on the hot seat, while Utah is one of the best-coached teams in the NBA. If you don't have a PointsBet account yet, you can use the PointsBet promo code for a generous welcome bonus.

Portland Trail Blazers -8.0 vs. San Antonio Spurs

11:30am CT, DraftKings Sportsbook

Nick Whalen: The Blazers are big favorites here, but rightfully so. They're the NBA's best team against the spread thus far (11-2 ATS), while the Spurs come in on the second night of a road/road back-to-back after getting throttled by the Warriors on Monday night. Having last played Saturday in Dallas, Portland should have a decided rest advantage, and the hope is that Jusuf Nurkic will be able to return from a thigh injury. I also like the UNDER 226.0 points in this game. If you don't have a DraftKings account yet, you can use the DraftKings promo code for a generous welcome bonus.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
