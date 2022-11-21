NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Monday, November 21

NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Monday, November 21

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
November 21, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Indiana Pacers -6.5 vs. Magic

BetMGM, 4:10 PM CT

The Magic remain without Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. will sit out Monday's action as well. Orlando has shown some upside, but without those two in the lineup, it's relying a little too much on Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Bol Bol for my liking. Plus, Orlando has struggled on the road all year, going just 1-7. We have good news for Maryland residents as sports betting is set to go live this week. Get ahead of the action and be ready for launch with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code, which gets new users a $200 registration bonus. 

Boston Celtics -6.0 at Chicago Bulls

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Boston is looking to push its winning streak to 10 games, while Chicago has dropped four straight (and six of its last seven) following Friday's loss to the Magic. Boston is 9-7 ATS on the year, including 5-4 as a road favorite, while the Bulls are just 1-4 ATS as a home dog. With Marcus Smart back in action for the Celtics, I like their chances to overwhelm an anemic Chicago offense that struggles to generate quality three-point looks. DraftKings Sportsbook users who register today using the DraftKings promo code will get a chance to win $200 on the first $5 moneyline bet placed.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Around the Association: Injuries Piling Up, Klay Bounces Back + More Fantasy Notes from the Weekend
Around the Association: Injuries Piling Up, Klay Bounces Back + More Fantasy Notes from the Weekend
NBA Fantasy - Start/Sit Decisions for Thanksgiving Week
NBA Fantasy - Start/Sit Decisions for Thanksgiving Week
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Decisions for Week 6
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit Decisions for Week 6
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 21
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 21
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 21