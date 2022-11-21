NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Monday, November 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Indiana Pacers -6.5 vs. Magic

BetMGM, 4:10 PM CT

The Magic remain without Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. will sit out Monday's action as well. Orlando has shown some upside, but without those two in the lineup, it's relying a little too much on Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Bol Bol for my liking. Plus, Orlando has struggled on the road all year, going just 1-7. We have good news for Maryland residents as sports betting is set to go live this week. Get ahead of the action and be ready for launch with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code, which gets new users a $200 registration bonus.

Boston Celtics -6.0 at Chicago Bulls

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Boston is looking to push its winning streak to 10 games, while Chicago has dropped four straight (and six of its last seven) following Friday's loss to the Magic. Boston is 9-7 ATS on the year, including 5-4 as a road favorite, while the Bulls are just 1-4 ATS as a home dog. With Marcus Smart back in action for the Celtics, I like their chances to overwhelm an anemic Chicago offense that struggles to generate quality three-point looks. DraftKings Sportsbook users who register today using the DraftKings promo code will get a chance to win $200 on the first $5 moneyline bet placed.