NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, December 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Thunder to cover -3 (-110) vs. Warriors

PointsBet, 2:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Am I missing something? The Thunder actually grade out as the best team in the conference by Simple Rating (net rating weighted by strength of schedule) at +7.26. Meanwhile, the Warriors are an average +1.55. The implication is that OKC could realistically be favored by closer to seven points when also factoring in home-court advantage.

Timberwolves to cover -5.5 (-110) at Grizzlies

DraftKings, 2:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Here, I'm using similar logic as my wager on the Thunder. Minnesota's simple rating is +6.05, while Memphis' is -7.05. This is simply one of the best teams against one of the worst teams. I think the Wolves should be even more highly favored despite being on the road.