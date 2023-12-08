NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, December 8

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, December 8

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
December 8, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Thunder to cover -3 (-110) vs. Warriors

PointsBet, 2:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Am I missing something? The Thunder actually grade out as the best team in the conference by Simple Rating (net rating weighted by strength of schedule) at +7.26. Meanwhile, the Warriors are an average +1.55. The implication is that OKC could realistically be favored by closer to seven points when also factoring in home-court advantage.

Timberwolves to cover -5.5 (-110) at Grizzlies

DraftKings, 2:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Here, I'm using similar logic as my wager on the Thunder. Minnesota's simple rating is +6.05, while Memphis' is -7.05. This is simply one of the best teams against one of the worst teams. I think the Wolves should be even more highly favored despite being on the road.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Who to Add for Week 8
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire - Who to Add for Week 8
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Six Players to Add Ahead of Week 8
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Six Players to Add Ahead of Week 8
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 8