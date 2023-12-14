NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, December 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Terry Rozier over 6.5 assists (-148) at Heat

FanDuel, 3:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Rozier has gone for 7+ assists in five straight games and had 13 assists in each of his past two games (the most recent game being against Miami). He's averaging 9.6 assists since returning from injury. Plus, the Heat are allowing the third-most assists per game to point guards this season.

Julius Randle over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists (-122)

FanDuel. 3:17 PM CT

Ken Crites: Over his past seven games, Randle has averaged 28.1 points, 9.1 boards and 5.3 dimes (42.5 total) per contest. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out, ensuring Randle's monster minutes (35.0/game so far) will continue if not increase. Thibs loves to play his guys until their knees bleed. New York's center combo of Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein is mediocre at best. Randle will see time at the five, with undersized Josh Hart at the four. The K-Train is just 11-9 so far this season, so feel free to fade.