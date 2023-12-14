NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
New Picks Tools
We've built out a new set of tools to help you decide whether to choose MORE or LESS on Underdog, PrizePicks, Sleeper, and more.
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, December 13

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, December 13

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
December 14, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Terry Rozier over 6.5 assists (-148) at Heat

FanDuel, 3:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Rozier has gone for 7+ assists in five straight games and had 13 assists in each of his past two games (the most recent game being against Miami). He's averaging 9.6 assists since returning from injury. Plus, the Heat are allowing the third-most assists per game to point guards this season.

Julius Randle over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists (-122)

FanDuel. 3:17 PM CT

Ken Crites: Over his past seven games, Randle has averaged 28.1 points, 9.1 boards and 5.3 dimes (42.5 total) per contest. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out, ensuring Randle's monster minutes (35.0/game so far) will continue if not increase.  Thibs loves to play his guys until their knees bleed. New York's center combo of Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein is mediocre at best. Randle will see time at the five, with undersized Josh Hart at the four. The K-Train is just 11-9 so far this season, so feel free to fade.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Draymond, Tari Eason, Ja Morant's Return + Much More
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Draymond, Tari Eason, Ja Morant's Return + Much More
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 14
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 14
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 14
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 14
Fantasy Basketball: Ausar Thompson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Candidates to Drop Amid Slumps
Fantasy Basketball: Ausar Thompson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Candidates to Drop Amid Slumps
Fantasy Basketball - Biggest Storylines of Week 8
Fantasy Basketball - Biggest Storylines of Week 8
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 13