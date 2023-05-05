NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Friday, May 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Deandre Ayton under 26.5 points + rebounds (-130) vs. Nuggets

PointsBet, 1:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Ayton has struggled to be involved in Phoenix's offense this postseason without Chris Paul. In 31 total playoff minutes with CP3 off the court, while Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are on, Ayton has racked up just nine points and five rebounds. Eighty-four percent of Ayton's buckets this postseason have been assisted, and I don't trust KD and Booker to get him the ball in the same way as CP3.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to each score 25+ points parlay (-160) vs. Nuggets

DraftKings, 1:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm not sure how Phoenix stands a chance in this game unless both of these guys pop for 25+, and may even take 35 from each of them -- which is +900, for what it's worth. While on the court together without CP3 this postseason, Durant has averaged 27.9 points and Booker has averaged 33.0 points per 36 minutes.

Jamal Murray over 2.5 threes (-140) at Phoenix

DraftKings, 1:39 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray went 0-for-9 from distance in Game 2 after a 6-for-10 showing in Game 1. Of his 19 three-point attempts, 16 have been classified as uncontested, so I like Murray's chances to bounce back in Game 3, assuming he keeps getting open looks.

Malcolm Brogdon over 1.5 threes (-145) at Philadelphia

PointsBet, 1:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's genuinely shocking how open Brogdon has been from three in this series. All 16 of Brogdon's attempts have been uncontested, and he's hit eight of them. He won't keep shooting 50 percent, but the open looks combined with the relatively low prop makes me feel good about taking the over.

Al Horford over 1.5 threes (-150) at Philadelphia

BetMGM, 2:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Horford took eight threes (one make) in Game 2 in what appeared to be a concerted effort to make Joel Embiid guard out on the perimeter. Given how well the gameplan worked in getting the decisive victory, I think the Celtics will keep going to it.