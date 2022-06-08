RotoWire Partners
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 3 of Celtics vs. Warriors

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
June 8, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Payton Pritchard over 1.5 rebounds (-111) vs. Warriors

BetMGM, 3:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I have a tough time getting a feel for this series, so I'm just going with this prop that I only saw offered by BetMGM. Pritchard has 10 rebounds in 34 minutes in this series, leading all players on the Celtics in rebounding percentage in the Finals. While that's probably going to end up being an anomaly, he's been third on the team in rebounds per 36 for the whole postseason, and I think he'll continue seeing real minutes in this series. He's an option against Stephen Curry, and it's possible Boston leans toward smaller lineups with Robert Williams less than 100 percent healthy.

Jayson Tatum O27.5 points (-125) vs. Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1PM CT

Nick Whalen: There's a reason this number is shaded fairly heavily toward the over, as it seems like a pretty friendly number for Tatum, who got back on track in Game 2 after a very shaky Game 1. Had the game been closer, it's fair to say Tatum would've played 8-to-10 more minutes and likely eclipsed 30 points with ease.

Robert Williams U5.5 points (+110) vs. Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1PM CT

Nick Whalen: Betting any point total this low is dicey, but Williams is coming off of a Game 2 in which he scored just two points in 14 minutes. More importantly, Williams never looked comfortable – especially after Marcus Smart rolled into his lower-leg. From a betting perspective, I'm looking at this as a situation in which Williams could start the game, not look healthy, and not see much action the rest of the way.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
