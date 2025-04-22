Best NBA Bets & Expert Picks for Today's NBA Playoff Games: Tuesday, April 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets and Expert Picks for Tuesday, April 22

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Insights

LeBron James over 7.5 rebounds (-104, BetRivers)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Barutha: The Lakers have to rebound by committee, given the lack of reliable big men. I don't expect the Timberwolves to shoot 51 FG% and 50 3P% again like they did in Game 1. Even with that being the case and the Lakers sending out the reserves for three minutes of garbage time at the end of the game, LeBron still grabbed five rebounds in 36 minutes. The sense of urgency from LeBron, and the Lakers as a whole, should be elevated here in Game 2, which I think will motivate him on the glass as well.

Julius Randle under 4.5 assists (-118, BetRivers)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Alex Barutha: Like mentioned above, I don't expect Minnesota to shoot over 50% from the field and from three again tonight. In Game 1, Randle had five assists, but it was on six potential assists. Those usually convert at a slightly below 50% clip, so assuming standard shooting, a more realistic outcome for Randle is two or three assists.

I'm taking the UNDER on Jaden McDaniels scoring 12.5 points

(BetRivers, -112, 11am EST)

Ken Crites: I'm basically expecting McDaniels to regress to the mean, after he exploded for 25 points in Game 1. Over his last 13 games, the forward delivered 10.4 points per game, which includes Game 1. He had six single-digit games out of those 13 contests. In short, McDaniels is consistently inconsistent. I expect the Lakers to adjust their perimeter defense after allowing the T-Wolves to shoot 21 of 42 from behind the arc on Saturday. That accuracy isn't sustainable. Rudy Gobert took only two shots in Game 1. I think LA will leave Rudy more often as they sprint to the corners. The over on Gobert (10.5 points) is also tempting. The K-Train is a modest 11-10 on the season, so feel free to fade!

Predictions for Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner under 6.5 rebounds (+102, FanDuel)

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Turner spent most of Game 1 guarding Brook Lopez, who plays more on the perimeter -- and will probably be on the perimeter even more with Damian Lillard returning. Even with the Bucks shooting an abysmal 42 FG%, 24 3P% and 68 FT%, Turner grabbed just five rebounds in 31 minutes. Assuming the Bucks shoot better, I wouldn't bank on Turner reaching seven boards.

Tyrese Haliburton over 2.5 threes (-132, FanDuel)

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: Haliburton went 0-for-7 from distance in Game 1, though four of those attempts were classified as wide open. Positive regression and a more competitive game could lead to a stronger performance from three.

How to bet today's Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game

Ja Morant over 5.5 assists (-154, FanDuel)

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: To be clear, I don't expect a massive bounceback game from the Grizzlies. The hope here is that they can at least be competitive partly into the fourth quarter. Morant had four assists across his 26 minutes in Game 1, with the team shooting 34 FG% and losing 131-80. However, he had 12 potential assists in his limited time. Maybe Memphis will try something radically different on offense, but I'm willing to take the chance on this fairly low prop.

