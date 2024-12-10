NBA Betting Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Cup Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Oklahoma City Thunder to cover -4.5 vs. Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings, 3:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: These teams faced off in the Western Conference Semifinals last year, and despite the 4-2 outcome for the Mavericks, the series ended up tied with exactly 636 points apiece. This season, Oklahoma City has been the better team, if not arguably the best team in the NBA. Not having Chet Holmgren is a hit, but they've adjusted just fine with Isaiah Hartenstein starting at center. Factoring in some home-court advantage, I'll take OKC to cover.

Magic-Bucks U215.5

DraftKings, 12:42 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Orlando is down its top two players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, so scoring will be difficult for one of the NBA's top Under teams so far this season. Orlando ranks 24th in offense, but it has been a top-three defense, while both teams play at a below-league-average pace. In terms of three-point shooting, both sides take a decent amount, but Orlando is shooting an NBA-worst 31% from deep, while allowing the fewest opponent attempts per game. With the heightened intensity of an NBA Cup game, I think both sides will be locked in, defensively, and we come out with a lower-scoring game in which Orlando could struggle to crack 100 points.

I'm taking the OVER on Cole Anthony scoring 11.5 points

(-114, FanDuel, 4:20pm CT)

Ken Crites: No one of scoring merit is available for the Magic. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are both out with bad obliques. Gary Harris has a bad hamstring. And of course Jonathan Isaac is hurt. That leaves Anthony, KCP and Jalen Suggs to put up roughly 70 of 100 points for Orlando. Despite his lower minutes this season, Anthony averaged 11.6 points per game last season over 22 minutes of run. He should certainly get 22 plus minutes tonight. On the 8th, with the Magic missing Wagner, Anthony put up 14 points over 29 minutes in a close loss to the Suns. Expect more of the same tonight. The K-Train is a modest 5-5 on the season, so feel free to fade.