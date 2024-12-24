NBA Christmas Day Preview: Analysis for Fantasy Managers

The Mavericks are off to a 19-10 start that has included them going 10-4 at home. With Luka

The NBA's marquee Christmas slate is a great one this season. There will be five total games, with the first tipping off at 12:00 PM ET. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some things that fantasy managers should watch for in each game.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Knicks currently hold down the third seed in the Eastern Conference with their 19-10 record. Known for their defense last season, the Knicks have the second-best offensive rating in the league this season. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a stellar addition, averaging 24.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers per game.

The Spurs are in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Western Conference with their 15-14 record. It's worth noting that this game will be played in New York. The Spurs are 11-7 at home this season, but just 4-7 on the road.

What to Watch: Victor Wembanyama

In a matchup against the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Wembanyama scored 30 points, had 10 blocks and made four three-pointers. He followed that up with 26 points, eight blocks and six three-pointers against the 76ers on Monday. After attempting 5.5 three-pointers per game last season, Wembanyama is averaging 9.3 three-point attempts per game this season, making them at a rate of 35.6%. His versatile skillset is among the most unique in the entire NBA.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Mavericks are off to a 19-10 start that has included them going 10-4 at home. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at the helm, they have the fourth-best offensive rating in the league. Klay Thompson has provided them with a boost in three-point shooting, but he is having a down season with his averages of 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assist per game.

The Timberwolves have been a disappointment at 14-14. They have the sixth-best defensive rating in the league, but they only rank 23rd in offensive rating. It hasn't helped their cause that they have played at the seventh-slowest pace in the league.

What to Watch: Anthony Edwards

When the Timberwolves traded Towns to the Knicks, they lost a lot of three-point shooting. Edwards has tried to make up for that by attempting 10.0 three-pointers per game, which was up from 6.7 per game last season. Not only is he attempting more, but he is shooting 41.4% from behind the arc. His previous career high mark in that department is 36.9%, which he accomplished two seasons ago.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Celtics are 22-7 out of the gate, which is good for the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference. They have the third-best offensive rating, while also posting the seventh-best defensive rating. They are averaging a whopping 50.4 three-point attempts per game. The team with the next-highest mark is the Bulls, with 44.0 three-point attempts per game.

It has been a disastrous start for the 76ers, who are 10-17 and currently out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have played a main role in their slow start. Tyrese Maxey has been limited to 21 games, Paul George has played in 17 games and Joel Embiid has played just eight games.

What to Watch: Three-Point Attempts

The 76ers could be fighting an uphill battle from behind the arc. Not only do the Celtics attempt the most three-pointers per game in the league, but they are shooting 36.3% on those attempts. The 76ers have attempted the 10th-fewest three-pointers per game and are shooting just 33.0% from behind the arc.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

These two veteran-laden teams both have winning records in the Western Conference. The Lakers are a sparkling 9-4 at home, but have underwhelmed on the road to the tune of a 7-9 record. They have had the good fortune of their top two stars being healthy for much of the season. LeBron James has played 27 games, while Anthony Davis has appeared in 28 games.

The Warriors have already made a trade to try to bolster their roster, acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Nets. He has immediately joined their starting five, although he didn't log more than 30 minutes in any of his first three games with the team. With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still in the fold, it's possible the Warriors will try to make more moves as the trade deadline approaches to bolster their chances of winning another championship.

What to Watch: LeBron James

James had the best season of his career from beyond the arc last season, shooting 41.0% on his three-point attempts. He is down to 35.3% this season. He has been even worse lately, shooting 25.4% on his three-point attempts over his last 12 games.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have produced a 16-11 record out of the gate. They remain productive on the offensive end, posting the sixth-best offensive rating in the league. However, they rank just 15th in defensive rating. Part of their struggles on defense can be attributed to Aaron Gordon having appeared in just 16 games because of injuries.

The Suns have had plenty of injury issues of their own during their 14-14 start. Kevin Durant has played in just 18 games, Bradley Beal has appeared in 18 games and Devin Booker has played in 26 games. Booker has missed the last two games with a groin injury and might not be cleared to return in time for this game.

What to Watch: Who Will Help Nikola Jokic?

Jokic is having a ridiculous season with averages of 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game. He is shooting 56.9% from the field and 51.9% from behind the arc. The problem is, the lack of depth on the Nuggets has forced him to average 37 minutes per game. He has never averaged more than 35 minutes in a game during a season in his career. Outside of Russell Westbrook, the Nuggets don't have many dangerous scoring options coming off their bench.