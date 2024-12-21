NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We have a massive slate on tap for Saturday, and DraftKings is offering 11 games of NBA action in their featured slate that begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

BOS/CHI wins the race for the highest total, with MEM/ATL not far behind at 240.5. While the total is deceptively low, the PHI/CLE game should be fun to watch in a key Eastern Conference clash. We also have a couple of blowout alerts for the Knicks, Bucks and Celtics. I would dig a little deeper into the rotation with these teams.

INJURIES

MIA Jimmy Butler (ankle/illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Butler has two strikes against him concerning his Saturday availability. Jaime Jaquez ($3,800) and the remaining starters would pick up the slack if he's unable to play.

MEM Ja Morant (back) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Marcus Smart (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Smart's absence on Thursday was mostly for injury management, so there's a chance he'll take the floor. Luke Kennard ($3,200) will see more time if Smart misses, and Scotty Pippen ($3,600) would move into the starting lineup if Morant isn't able to play through the injury.

ATL Trae Young (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Onyeka Okongwu (knee) - OUT

This should be a great spot for Clint Capela ($5,500), and I'm seriously considering him at either the C or UTIL spot for Saturday's slate. There are solid options that I am also planning to use liberally at both positions, but Capela will still figure into my builds. Young has a shot to play, but production will flow to a host of other players, with Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,600) as my favorite in the value category.

UTA Keyonte George (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

If George is out, Jordan Clarkson ($5,300) will enjoy a production boost.

CHI Josh Giddey (ankle) -QUESTIONABLE

Giddey suffered his first absence of the season Thursday night, and he'll likely take the floor if his ankle can handle it. I'm reticent to endorse anyone as a value pivot in this spot directly. We have many situations to choose from, and we don't need to play around here, especially considering Giddey's potential return.

PHI Joel Embiid (injury management) -OUT

I would not be surprised if Philly put both Andre Drummond ($6,100) and Guerschon Yabusele ($4,800) on the floor at the same time against Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, but I wouldn't rule Paul George ($8,600) out as a primary contributor.

MIL Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

The Bucks will take no chances with Lillard after he sustained the injury in the NBA Cup Final. I don't expect much from the pivots, so run with the starters against the lowly Wizards instead.

DAL Luka Doncic (heel) - OUT

Kyrie Irving ($8,200) will almost always be a great play when Doncic is out, but Spencer Dinwiddie ($4,700) is a cheaper way to take advantage of the absence.

PHX Devin Booker (groin) - OUT

Booker's eventual return is unclear, but he'll definitely miss Saturday's contest. I expect to see a healthy dose of Grayson Allen ($5,000) in Booker's absence.

ELITE PLAYERS

Five players hold salaries above $10k, and while you can expect solid evenings from all of them, Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,400) is my favorite option as the Knicks take on the depleted Pelicans on the road. Jayson Tatum ($10,300) is also in an excellent spot in the game with the highest projected total of the slate, and his dual eligibility at SF and PF is invaluable.

Only four players dwell in the $9k range, and Booker's absence will send a lot of production Kevin Durant's ($9,100) way. I also like James Harden's ($9,500) scenario against the Doncic-less Mavericks.

We round out the elites with 12 players in $8k territory, and I'm identifying Jalen Johnson ($8,800), Donovan Mitchell ($8,500) and Jalen Brunson ($8,200) as my favorite options in the group. Mitchell is at an excellent salary in a potential playoff preview game, and Johnson should get a few more rebounds with Okongwu out.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($7,400) @ ATL

The battle between Jackson and Atlanta's interior should be fun to watch, and I will definitely consider Jackson if I choose to pass on Jalen Johnson. They'll probably go toe-to-toe in this matchup, and Jackson's lower salary and dual eligibility make him a slightly better draw.

Norman Powell, LAC ($6,800) @ DAL

I wouldn't stack Powell and Harden due to the negative correlation, but several nights have concluded with Powell coming away as the top producer for the Clippers. We may be running out of chances to use Powell, as some say Kawhi Leonard's return is imminent, but he's playing well enough to hold down the job left by Paul George and run aside Leonard when he returns.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,500) vs. POR

Sochan has impressed in his three consecutive starts, and I expect the Spurs to stick with him in the first unit. This is a rematch of his first start from a week ago, where he racked up 31.3 DKFP against Portland. He's trended up since that game, so I am optimistic about a higher total.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($6,500) vs. NYK

I'm not a fan of the Pelicans in this matchup, but Murphy warrants consideration while he tries to keep the team afloat as a multi-category producer. He struggled a bit in his last chance against the Knicks, but he is tackling more responsibility this time around and will be critical to New Orleans' fortunes while they work out their injury issues. I also don't mind Herbert Jones ($5,100) in this scenario.

Also consider: Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($7,400) @ CHI

VALUE PLAYS

Be sure to refer back to the injury report for some excellent budget options. I will highlight a couple of great values below $6k and conclude with a list of additional budget options for every position.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,400) vs. POR

Vassell's return to the first unit should have happened a long time ago, but I'm not the head coach of the Spurs - Mitch Johnson is the interim guy, and I think he sees Vassell's value when he's not out on the court taking warmup shots. I still think Julian Champagnie is a valuable piece of the offense, but increased output from Vassell gives the Spurs a better shot at climbing up the ladder in the West. It's a steeper test when you win only four of your last 10 games.

Malcolm Brogdon, WAS ($5,300) @ MIL

I expect big things from Brogdon before the trade deadline. If he can stay healthy, the Wizards will put him out on the court as a potential audition for other teams. They have too much cash tied up in Jordan Poole, but the Wizards could get a good deal if Brogdon keeps things up. He exploded for 37.8 DKFP in his return to action, which crushes value at this salary.

PG/SG Anthony Black, ORL ($4,700)

SG/SF Klay Thompson, DAL ($5,400)

SF/SG Mikal Bridges, BKN ($5,900)

PF Tobias Harris, DET ($5,800)

C/PF Alexandre Sarr, WAS ($5,500)

