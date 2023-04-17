NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at PHI: 76ers had no trouble closing out the Nets with a 20-point home win in Game 1.

GSW at SAC: Kings took Game 1 at home after a back-and-forth battle down to the wire.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Jordan Poole (ankle): Questionable / Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,500) vs. Warriors

Fox came up huge with a game-high 38 points in Game 1, along with five assists, three steals and just three turnovers, in 40 minutes of action. He shot 13-of-27 from the field, including 4-of-8 from deep and 8-of-12 from the foul line. He should continue to shine against the Warriors, who gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,700) at 76ers

Bridges kept up his dominant play in his Nets' playoff debut, with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 4-of-4 from the foul line, five rebounds and a block, in 34 minutes. He will continue to be the focal point of the Nets' offense and has a good chance to pad his stats if he can increase his appearances at free-throw line, especially since the 76ers gave up the league's ninth-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Cameron Johnson, Nets ($5,800) at 76ers

Johnson brought a solid effort, with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes of action in Game 1. He averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 25 outings since joining the Nets, and he will continue to have the opportunity to step up as a key offensive contributor.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,900) at Kings

Wiggins delivered 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 28 minutes off the bench in Game 1, which marked his first game back after a nearly two-month absence. He should continue to find his rhythm as he works his way back into action, and he has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who gave up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,300) vs. Warriors

Sabonis had a tough night shooting 5-of-17 from the field in Game 1, but he still made a major impact with his 12 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and three steals, in 35 minutes of action. He should continue to dominate the glass thanks to a size advantage against the Warriors' frontcourt and is likely get his shooting percentage back on track, after hitting 52.4 percent through three meetings with the Warriors during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,600) vs. Nets

Despite facing dedicated defensive pressure, Embiid generated 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, in Game 1. He averaged 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in two games against the Nets during the season, and he should be able bring up his rebounding numbers in Game 2, as the Nets gave up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers through the regular season.

Value Picks

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,900) vs. Warriors

Lyles stepped up with 16 points, six rebounds and one assist, in 18 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds through the regular season, including shooting 36.3 percent from long range, and he should continue to find room to hit from long range as the Warriors gave up the league's seventh-most threes per game this season.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,400) at 76ers

O'Neale tallied four points, three rebounds, six assists and a steal, in 28 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He did a good job of impacting the game across the stat sheet all season, and the Nets must continue to lean on him as an x-factor among the second unit.

Gary Payton, Warriors ($4,100) at Kings

Payton amassed eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, in 20 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He should keep the momentum going, after he closed the season averaging 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals over five outings.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,500) vs. Nets

Melton stood out with six points, three rebounds, five assists and a steal, in 22 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He provides a great defensive presence in the backcourt and should pad his stats with a couple of steals, after the Nets gave up 19 turnovers in the previous game.

Seth Curry, Nets ($3,200) at 76ers

Curry turned in 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from long range, in 16 minutes off the bench in Game 1. The Nets shot 14 less threes than the Sixers in Game 1, and they may look to Curry to help even up those numbers and avoid the 76ers' strong interior defense more often in Game 2.

