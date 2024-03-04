NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at BKN: Grizzlies on five-game slide; Nets on two-game win streak

LAC at MIL: Clippers on two-game win streak; Bucks on five-game win streak

POR at MIN: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Timberwolves on two-game slide

WAS at UTA: Wizards have dropped last 14 games; Jazz on three-game slide

CHI at SAC: Bulls 12-17 on road; Kings 5-5 in last 10 games

OKC at LAL: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Lakers 21-10 at home

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Ziaire Williams (back): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

BKN - Ben Simmons (back), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dennis Smith and Lonnie Walker could be up for a boost.

LAC - Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Norman Powell continues to get more opportunity.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles): Questionable; MarJon Beauchamp (back), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder pick up more responsibility without Middleton. Bobby Portis and Danilo Gallinari would have to step up without Antetokounmpo.

POR - Deandre Ayton (hand), Matisse Thybulle (hip), Toumani Camara (illness): Questionable; Jerami Grant (quadriceps): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (thigh): OUT

Duop Reath could get another start if Ayton is out. Kris Murray and Dalano Banton are also up for bigger roles.

MIN - Kyle Anderson (knee): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels could all see extra minutes without Anderson.

UTA - Keyonte George (illness): Questionable; Walker Kessler (foot), Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks are expected to start. Kris Dunn could also get a boost if George is out.

CHI - Alex Caruso (hamstring): Questionable

Onuralp Bitim may see more opportunity.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (knee): Questionable

Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk are in line for bigger roles .

OKC - Jaylin Williams (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), Cam Reddish (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes could be up for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) at Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to stuff the stat sheet, scoring at least 30 points in each of the last eight games, and averaging 31.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks over his previous 10 outings. He faces a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Edwards scored at least 25 points in eight of the last 10 games, while averaging 28.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals over that span, including a high of 59 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Trail Blazers after he topped 55 DK points in their previous two matchups. The Trail Blazers also give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,700) at Kings

DeRozan is averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points and a high of 59.5. He must continue to carry a major load on the offensive end for his shorthanded squad, and he should find plenty of room to get his rhythm going against the Kings, who give up the league's ninth-most points and eighth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Mikal Bridges, Grizzlies ($7,600) vs. Grizzlies

Bridges is coming off his best game in a while, as he finished with 38 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, for a total of 54.8 DK points in a win over the Hawks. Bridges should be able to keep the momentum going against a heavily shorthanded Grizzlies squad. He should especially get his shot going from downtown, as the Grizzlies allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.8 percent from deep.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Gobert exceeded 40 DK points in four of his last five appearances, while averaging 12.2 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 blocks over that stretch. He is up for a fantastic chance to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,000) at Bucks

Leonard surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last five games, while averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span. He is up for a prime opportunity to get his shot going from long range, as the Bucks give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards. Leonard could also be up for a significantly lighter matchup if Giannis Antetokounmpo is out.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Goodwin, Grizzlies ($5,600) at Nets

Goodwin is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last three games, while going over 27 DK points in each outing. He is up for another start for his shorthanded squad, and he faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Nets and their lackluster defense.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($5,100) at Bucks

Powell poured in 24 points in the last game, which marked the third time he topped 20 points in his last six appearances. He will continue to see increased opportunity in the absence of Russell Westbrook, and he should do well against the Bucks, who give up the league's second-most points to opposing shooting guards.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($7,400) at Jazz

Despite the Wizards' deplorable season so far, Kuzma continues to deliver big numbers, averaging 24.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 59.5 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Value Picks

Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz ($3,600) vs. Wizards

Horton-Tucker turned in 24 DK points in 20 minutes of action in the last game. He is up for a significant role while his squad is shorthanded, and he has a great chance to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,300) vs. Bulls

Barnes is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds across the last 10 games and should continue to provide a modest but steady effort. He recorded a high of 29 DK points twice within the last 10 games, and he could pad his stats against the Bulls, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

