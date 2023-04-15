NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at PHI: 76ers won the season series 4-0.

ATL at BOS: Celtics won the season series 3-0.

NYK at CLE: Knicks won the season series 3-1, with two wins at home and one win on the road in their final meeting on March 31.

GSW at SAC: Warriors won the season series 3-1, with two wins at home and one win on the road in their final meeting on April 7.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Julius Randle (ankle): Questionable

CLE - Isaac Okoro (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,400) at Kings

Curry closed the season on a great run, averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists through the final 10 games. He also averaged 33.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals across four meetings with the Kings, and he has a great chance to keep rolling, as they gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards during the regular season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,500) vs Hawks

Brown averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals over two games against the Hawks this season. He should continue to thrive, as they gave up the league's fifth-most points per game and allowed opponents to shoot an average of 48.6 percent from the field during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,600) vs. Hawks

Tatum only played in two games against the Hawks this season, but he averaged 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per outing. He faces another excellent opportunity to shine, as the Hawks gave up the league's most points per game to small and power forwards during the regular season.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,700) at Kings

Green averaged 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists over four encounters with the Kings this season. He needs to come up big on the defensive end to slow down the Kings' high-powered frontcourt, but he should also find room to make his mark offensively, as they give up the league's seventh most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,100) vs. Warriors

Sabonis averaged 21.3 points, 16.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists across three meetings with the Warriors this season, and he should continue to excel as they gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers during the regular season. He also has a chance to pad his stats as the Warriors gave up the league's most turnovers and sixth-most free throws per game this season.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,200) vs. Nets

Embiid was dominant all season, including against the Nets, as he averaged 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals over two meetings. He should continue to stand out in the matchup, as the Nets gave up the league's third-most rebounds and fifth-most free throws per game to opposing centers this season.

Value Picks

Shake Milton, 76ers ($4,500) vs. Nets

Milton provides solid backcourt support off the bench, averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists on the season. He also delivered an average of 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists through four meetings with the Nets.

Malik Monk, Kings ($5,200) vs. Warriors

Monk accounted for an average of 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals through three games against the Warriors this season. He should continue to prosper offensively, as the Warriors gave up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game during the regular season.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($5,000) at 76ers

O'Neale averaged 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over three meetings with the 76ers this season. He should continue to make an impact coming off the bench, while the 76ers gave up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing bench players this season.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($4,900) at Kings

Kuminga closed the season on a solid run, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across five games. He should have an opportunity to step up against the Kings' second unit, as they gave up the league's most points to opposing bench players this season.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($5,000) at Celtics

Okongwu provided excellent frontcourt support throughout the season, averaging 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, including an average of 7.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games against the Celtics.

