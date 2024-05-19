NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at NYK: Series tied 3-3; Knicks 3-0 at home in the series and 5-1 at home in the postseason

MIN at DEN: Series tied 3-3; Nuggets won three straight before losing Game 6 in Minnesota to even the series

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - OG Anunoby (hamstring), Josh Hart (abdomen): Probable

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

DEN - Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,500) vs. Timberwolves

Murray topped 40 DK points in Games 3 and 4 but has come up with less than 25 in each of the last two outings. Nonetheless, he has proven to be a big-game player and is likely to thrive in the opportunity to close out the series on home court, where he also shot an improved field-goal percentage compared to on the road during the regular season.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($7,000) vs. Pacers

DiVincenzo has surpassed 30 DK points in five of six games in the series thus far, including two outings with more than 45. He has come up with big shots all season and postseason and must continue to rise to the occasion for his shorthanded squad. DiVincenzo is averaging 20.3 points per game at home in the series.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) at Nuggets

Edwards is playing with the understanding that he is the only factor that can truly determine the Timberwolves' success this postseason and has proven it with an average of 29.7 points on 55.1 percent shooting in the series, including two games with more than 40 points. He faces the major challenge of an elimination game in Denver, but he already led the way in Game 6 to avoid elimination at home, and he also racked up 68.8 DK points to close out the Suns in Phoenix in Game 4 of the first round.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,400) at Knicks

Siakam came up with his best performance of the series to avoid elimination in Game 6, totaling 44.8 DK points with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the home win. He picked up from where he left off after a 22-point, eight-rebound effort in Game 5 and needs to keep the trend on track to give the Pacers a chance at overcoming the challenge of Game 7 in New York. He continues to benefit from a matchup against a shorthanded Knicks frontcourt, and he remains the team's top offensive option.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,300) vs. Timberwolves

Jokic is coming off his least productive game of the postseason, which also marked just the fourth time including the entire regular season that he finished with less than 35 DK points. He averaged 29.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through the first five games of the series, including three in a row with more than 60 DK points. The three-time MVP is likely to come up with a vintage performance in the must-win home game, especially considering he shot 58.4 percent from the field at home during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,500) vs. Pacers

Brunson bounced back from a slow start in Game 6 to finish with 31 points on 11-for-26 shooting, but it was too little, too late for the win. He is averaging 31.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals in the series and remains the Knicks' only hope at success amidst accumulated injury trouble. He has come up clutch in big moments all season and the stage is set for him to be the hero at MSG, where he already topped 40 points twice in the series.

Mid-Range Money

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($6,000) vs. Timberwolves

After a great start to the postseason, Porter has failed to reach double digits in scoring for three consecutive and four of the last five games. His scoring punch has been an X-factor for the Nuggets all season, and they need him to snap into an early rhythm at home in Game 7. He is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field in the series, but he shot an average of 50.2 percent on home court during the season.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,400) at Nuggets

Gobert reached the 30 DK-point mark in each of the last three outings, mostly supported by a strong effort on the glass and including a series-high 18 points in Game 5. He is likely to continue to rack up the stats regardless of the overall momentum in the game, as he does not need to be the focal point to clean up in the paint.

Value Picks

Alec Burks, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Pacers

Burks provided a great boost for the Knicks over the last four games, averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists, including a high of 30.3 DK points in Game 2. He must continue to step up as the squad is hampered by injuries and could be up for a greater role if Josh Hart and/or OG Anunoby are limited.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,100) vs. Timberwolves

Caldwell-Pope does a great job in his role, knocking down momentum-swinging shots and scooping up steals with a dedicated defensive effort. He is averaging 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals in the series and has a great opportunity to make his mark at home, where he shot a blistering 45.2 percent from long range this season.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($4,500) vs. Pacers

Achiuwa is coming off a series-best 30 DK-point performance, with 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Game 6. His hustle and hard-nosed play make him the ideal candidate to help fill the void left by injury trouble, and he is likely to help feed the energy at home with big plays at the rim.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.