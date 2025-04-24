NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at DET: Series tied 1-1

OKC at MEM: Thunder lead series 2-0

DEN at LAC: Series tied 1-1

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Isaiah Stewart (knee): Questionable

DEN - Michael Porter (shoulder): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,400) vs. Knicks

Cunningham came up huge with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals for a total of 56.0 DK points to lead his side to the road win in Game 2. He has been dominant in both games of the series so far, and he should continue to thrive as the series moves to Detroit for Game 3.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Nuggets

After racking up 60.5 DK points in Game 1, Harden delivered a modest 38.2 DK points with 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in Game 2. Nonetheless, he has a great chance to turn up his production with the series moving to L.A. for Game 3, as he averaged slightly better scoring numbers and shooting percentages on home court this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,800) at Grizzlies

Williams topped 40 DK points in each of the first two games of the series, averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. He will likely keep rolling, as the Grizzlies gave up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,500) vs. Nuggets

After a solid performance in Game 1, Leonard turned it up a notch with 39 points on 15-for-19 shooting, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block for a total of 57.8 DK points to lead his squad to the road win in Game 2. He should continue to prosper on both ends of the floor, as the Nuggets gave up the league's eighth-highest three-point percentage and second-most steals to opposing power forwards this season.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,200) at Grizzlies

Holmgren topped 40 DK points in both Game 1 and 2, with double-doubles in both, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.5 blocks over that span. He should continue to thrive surrounded by quality support from his teammates on both ends of the floor, and he is likely to continue to pad his stats, as the Grizzlies gave up the league's ninth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards this season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Clippers

Although the Clippers are a solid defensive team, nobody is stopping Jokic. The big man reached 65 DK points in both Game 1 and 2 of the series, including a triple-double in Game 2. He also averaged 28.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three meetings with the Clippers during the regular season. It is also noteworthy that Jokic had no trouble adapting his game on the road this season, as he shot 2.0 percent better from the field on the road, compared to at home.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($5,400) at Pistons

Bridges was relatively quiet in Game 1, but bounced back with 32.3 DK points on 19 points, five rebounds and three steals in Game 2. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with his versatility on offense and capability on defense. He also has a good chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Pistons gave up the league's third-most free throws per game this season.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,800) vs. Thunder

After a dud in Game 1, Jackson turned in 34.5 DK points with 26 points and six rebounds in Game 2. He will continue to have a formidable challenge against the Thunder's frontcourt, but he is also one of his team's top offensive options and must deliver if they hope to have a chance at snagging a win. He should also benefit from being back on home court, where he averaged a significantly better shooting percentage during the regular season.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Pistons ($4,300) vs. Knicks

Schroder came up with an impressive effort to help his side steal a win on the road in Game 2, as he tallied 20 points, two rebounds and three assists. He provides well-rounded play in the backcourt and in some ways stands out as a more serviceable option than Malik Beasley or Tim Hardaway, which should result in him continuing to see significant playing time.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($3,900) at Grizzlies

Caruso finished with just 9.8 DK points in Game 1, but shined with 32.0 DK points on 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 22 minutes of action. He will likely continue to earn playing time with his defensive tenacity and should pad his stats with steals once again, as the Grizzlies gave up the league's third-most turnovers per game this season.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($3,700) at Pistons

Robinson amassed 19.5 DK points in Game 1, but came up relatively quiet with just 9.8 DK points in Game 2. He saw about 20 minutes of action in each outing and should continue to handle a good share of work in order to help his side compete with the Pistons' frontcourt. The big man is an imposing presence in the paint and can rack up DK numbers pretty quickly between rebounds and blocks.

