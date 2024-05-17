NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a second straight one-game slate Friday with the Knicks looking to close out the Pacers in enemy territory. Given how unsuccessful that was for the Nuggets on Thursday in Minnesota, that could well be an uphill battle in what should be a raucous environment at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With only one matchup, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters comprised as follows:

MVP- (Garners points at 2x the normal rate)

STAR- (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

PRO- (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate)

Two Utility spots- (Garner points at normal rate)

With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are definitely strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for the two utility spots is undoubtedly key as it enables you to fill out the multiplier spots with some of the top projected producers.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 17 @ 2:00 a.m. EDT:

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers (-6) (O/U: 215.0)

There appears to be a lot of faith in a Pacers bounceback effort given the spread. Indiana went 26-15 straight up at home during the regular season and also won both games there this series by five and 32 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

OG Anunoby, NYK (hamstring): OUT

In Anunoby's continued absence, Miles McBride will likely remain in the starting five.

Elite Players

The two highest-salaried players on the slate are Jalen Brunson ($16,500) and Tyrese Haliburton ($15,500).

Brunson recovered from a pair of sub-35-FD tallies in Games 3 and 4 to compile 56.3 across 42 minutes on Tuesday. He's managed over 45 FD points in three of the five games this series while his typically sky-high usage makes him the best candidate for the top multiplier spot.

Haliburton has recorded tallies of 61.7 and 57.3 FD this round. And while he's been under 35 during the three other matchups, the first two scores are reminders of his significant upside. With everything on the line for Indiana, Haliburton should be heavily involved offer a chance at replicating top-end production.

Expected Chalk

With only one matchup, the likes of Josh Hart ($14,500), Pascal Siakam ($13,500), Donte DiVincenzo ($13,000) and Myles Turner ($12,000) should also be widely used. All four make for great options in the STAR or PRO slots.

Hart has recorded at least 38.7 FD from four of the first five games while shooting a crisp 53.7 percent.

Siakam has gone 52.8 percent - including 40.0 from three-point range - during this round en route to averaging 32.6 FD.

DiVincenzo has been running hot since Game 6 of the opening series against the 76ers with 38.8 FD a night on the strength of 45.3 percent three-point shooting. He's doing a particularly impressive job complementing his production with defensive stats by averaging 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Turner has registered 31.7 FD per game this series while shooting 50.9 percent, including 47.8 from distance. The big man has also supplied an average of 2.0 blocks, which has helped him post at least 31 FD and as many as 42.5 over four of the first five appearances.

Key Values

The following players make for strong candidates for the Utility spots:

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK ($11,500)

Hartenstein makes for a solid play at his salary given his upside having already produced 42.4 and 36.9 FD during two of the first five games. He's also averaging a solid 26.4 FD since the start of the postseason while shooting an efficient 62.0 percent. Hartenstein also boasts a pair of double-digit rebound tallies versus the Pacers and should once again be able to win his fair share of battles down low on Friday.

Miles McBride, NYK ($9,500)

McBride is set for another spot start in Game 6 after producing 23.2 FD with the first unit on Tuesday with OG Anunoby (hamstring) still out. The second-year guard shot a solid 7-for-15 from the field, an encouraging level of usage given who else was on the floor. McBride has managed three straight double-digit scoring efforts this series, having accomplished that feat in five playoff appearances. With such a reasonable salary and a ceiling north of 30 FD, he makes for an intriguing selection at Utility.

ALSO CONSIDER: T.J. McConnell, IND ($10,000); Andrew Nembhard, IND ($8,500)

