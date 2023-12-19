NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a typically compact four-game slate on tap Tuesday, but as is often the case with a pair of nationally televised clashes, some of the biggest names in the league are in action, and there is one very prominent expected season debut. However, one star, first overall pick Victor Wembanyama will miss out on his first chance to face off with the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo due to an ankle injury, and there are a couple of other noteworthy potential absences in play as well.

Slate Overview

Spreads are less than ideal Tuesday, as there is no line smaller than 6.5, and Milwaukee is out to 16.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning, with Wemby's absence naturally playing a part in the number being that large.

Three of the four games do have projected totals over 230 points, however, and that Spurs-Bucks tilt carries a massive 249-point figure, with the absence of Wembanyama's defensive presence making an already defensively suspect San Antonio team even more vulnerable.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (ankle): OUT

In Wembanyama's absence, the rest of the Spurs' starting five should see plenty of elevated usage, while Zach Collins should draw a start at center.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Porzingis is out, Al Horford could potentially draw a start at center or see more minutes than usual off the bench.

Shaedon Sharpe, POR (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Sharpe were to sit out, Malcolm Brogdon could enter the starting five at shooting guard.

Chris Paul, GSW (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Paul can't suit up, Cory Joseph could serve as the primary backup point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Draymond Green, GSW (suspension): OUT

Bradley Beal, PHO (ankle): OUT

Marcus Smart, MEM (foot): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (hamstring): PROBABLE

Malik Beasley, MIL (illness): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Devin Booker ($10,200) and Kevin Durant ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo has been just under 45 FD points in his last two games, but the 96.3 FD points he posted against the Pacers three games ago serves as a reminder his ceiling is essentially limitless. The matchup against the Spurs and the game's massive projected total is also very appealing, but it's worth remembering Giannis could be playing well less than a full workload if the aforementioned 16.5-point spread in favor of Milwaukee is anywhere near accurate.

Booker hasn't been under 40 FD points since Nov. 29 and has over 50 in two of his last four games, making him one of the safest options on the high end of the player pool

Durant's stretch of strong returns goes back even further, as KD was last under 40 FD points back on Nov. 2 and has seven tallies of more than 50 already this season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,800)

Tatum's salary has dipped some because of a handful of totals in the high 30s and low 40s in terms of FD points recently, but a matchup against the Warriors that could go wire-to-wire should make him very popular.

Ja Morant, MEM ($9,500)

Morant's highly anticipated season debut after completion of his suspension and reports he'll be ready to play a normal workload should make him a point of interest for DFS players Tuesday.

Damian Lillard, MIL ($9,300)

Lillard's salary, combined with the 67.5 FD points he put up against the Rockets on Sunday, should keep him in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($8,700)

Curry's salary is very low by his standards, and although he's unquestionably disappointed with two tallies under 30 in the last three, he should retain a high roster rate based on the size of the slate, his upside and the marquee matchup against the Celtics.

Key Values

Khris Middleton, MIL vs. SAN ($6,700)

Middleton is finally starting to show some signs of coming around to his usual standard of play after having his minutes managed earlier in the season. The veteran wing hit or eclipsed 30 minutes for the first two times this season in the span of his last four games, and he has a pair of 29-minute workloads in his last two contests as well. Middleton is averaging a solid 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 33.2 FD points in that span, and while his salary would ideally still be a few hundred dollars less, it's not unreasonable for his upside. The Bucks' elevated offensive expectations against the fast-paced Spurs and the fact Wembanyama won't be available for San Antonio also brighten Middleton's prospects, as does the fact the Spurs allow the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (24.8) and third-most FD points per game to the position in the last 15 games (46.5).

Devin Vassell, SAN at MIL ($6,500)

Vassell has drawn six straight starts and made good use of them, averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 32.7 minutes per contest and posting tallies of 34.6 and 52.7 FD points in two of those games. Those performances came against a pair of capable defensive teams in the Timberwolves and Lakers, respectively, and he now faces a Bucks team allowing an Eastern Conference-high 26.3 offensive efficiency rating to two-guards, along with 41.4 FD points per contest to the position. Vassell also has a 28.1 percent usage rate and averages 39.8 FD points per 36 minutes with Wembanyama off the court, making him even more appealing.

Jeremy Sochan, SAN at MIL ($5,500)

Sochan is another member of the Spurs that could benefit considerably from Wemby's absence, with the versatile big man now back to a traditional power forward role that could see him handle plenty of rebounding opportunities Tuesday. Sochan has disappointed with his production a fair amount, but his very reasonable salary accounts for his volatility and he's averaging 28.6 FD points per 36 minutes with his frontcourt mate off the floor. The Bucks rank in the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to power forwards as well (26.7), and they've allowed 49.3 FD points per game to fours on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keldon Johnson, SAN at MIL ($7,000); Scoot Henderson, POR vs. PHO ($5,300); Dario Saric, GSW vs. BOS ($5,200)

