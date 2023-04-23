NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's four-game offering tips off at 1:00 p.m. EDT. And after a slim set of contest offerings Saturday, FanDuel has loaded up the action for Sunday with many single-entry options and a main tournament with a $150,000 prize pool.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

I've been very proud of our endorsements in the quarterfinals, as our picks have garnered cashes for every slate we've tackled. There's no reason why we can't keep the streak going.

It's no surprise to see the Kings-Warriors matchup come in with the highest projected total, but the Celtics-Hawks aren't far behind and it's one reason why I think the Boston elites will keep pressing as they try to close out the series.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

BOS Marcus Smart (back) - QUESTIONABLE

I prefer Malcolm Brogdon ($5,700) based on his lower salary, but Derrick White ($7,200) would be the obvious and costlier beneficiary.

GSW Jordan Poole (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Poole still has a chance to take the floor, but I wouldn't go for him if active. On the off chance he misses out, we have little to add in terms of valuable pivots in this scenario.

ELITE PLAYERS

Sunday's toughest call may be your choice at center. Luckily, many of our candidates also carry power forward eligibility, so it's possible to get two elite big men involved. Domantas Sabonis ($8,700) deserves elite consideration due to a slightly lower salary with a better chance of meeting 5x value, but he can also be used effectively at PF. At the very top, Nikola Jokic ($10,900) is glaringly obvious. But if I'm going for someone at 10k or above, I'm taking the overall body of work that Jayson Tatum ($10,600) has compiled against Atlanta. The Celtics are poised to close the series out. And based on Tatum's last three games, his salary is completely justifiable.

Donovan Mitchell ($9,800) continues to trend down after a great Game 1, but his popularity will be low enough where you could play him in tournaments in hopes of a bounce-back evening. Stephen Curry ($10,100) is a great baseline pick at guard and carries less risk than De'Aaron Fox ($10,200) on Curry's home court. Jalen Brunson ($8,200) is much less expensive, and his excellent secondary numbers should help him exceed 5x value. He'll be all over my lineup builds.

Also consider: Jaylen Brown, BOS ($8,600) @ ATL

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,300) @ NYK

Mobley's salary is just too low to ignore despite a mediocre night against the Knicks in Game 3. He also has dual eligibility, but is not without risk as a less-than-stellar result in the 25-FDFP range is always possible. Mobley can still save you some coin if you're trying to fill in at these positions.

Andrew Wiggins, GSW ($6,500) vs. SAC

With Wiggins healthier, the Warriors now ofer a stronger defense that can help get them past the Kings, but they'll also need elite offensive output from him to stem the tide. If his shoulder can hold up, we have a decent chance at seeing 30-plus FDFPs in this spot. And as mentioned with Curry, the Warriors' home-court advantage can't be ignored.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL ($5,800) vs. BOS

The team seems content with Bogdan in sixth-man duty, but he's been one of the most consistent players this series. If his three-point shot is dialed in, he could quickly rack up points. He didn't offer a solid floor at the end of the regular season, but remains a worthwhile consideration at this salary and is ideally suited for cash lineups.

Mike Conley, MIN ($5,500) vs. DEN

Conley is another risky pick, as are most Timberwolves facing elimination. The Nuggets have handled Minnesota for the most part, but it seems a bit off to have Conley this low. It's a sharp salary drop after a night where pretty much everyone for the Timberwolves struggled, and it won't take much for him to be worthwhile. The vet will do his best to get his shot going, as time is running out for the team.

Kevin Huerter, SAC ($5,400) @ GSW

Huerter is another player who I think is way too cheap relative to his potential production. With FDFP totals of 26 and 28 over the past two games, one look at his salary tells you that he's worth a roster spot, and you have four slots available due to his dual eligibility. The Kings have a tough challenge against the Warriors, but Huerter is an ideal salary-saver.

Bruce Brown, DEN ($5,100) @ MIN

As much as I like Jamal Murray ($9,100), his elevated salary is tough to stomach. I wouldn't fault anyone for spending up on Murray, but Brown is an equally tantalizing option due to his ability to save you plenty of salary at either SF or SG. He's danced around 5x value at this salary for every game this series.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.