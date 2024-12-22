NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, December 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Our Sunday slate is limited to three games, but we have all angles covered for FanDue's wide array of contests. The slate begins slightly earlier today with a first tipoff at 6:00 p.m. EST.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Today's projected totals are similar, though the Nuggets have a sizeable advantage over the Pelicans. There's some blowout risk and the scenario will work in favor of Denver's second unit, which deserves a closer look when constructing lineups.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

There are no recent and relevant injuries to report, but the continued absences for the Pelicans, Raptors and Rockets will still have an impact. Use your best judgment when considering pivots for these spots, though I'll recommend some alternatives for New Orleans below.

ELITE PLAYERS

Nikola Jokic ($12,300) is the only player above $10k in Sunday's player pool, and he's in a very favorable spot against the injury-depleted Pelicans. He didn't play in a loss to New Orleans earlier this season, but his tendency to stay on the floor in lopsided contests gives me confidence to endorse him despite the lofty salary and lack of recent metrics. The limited player pool makes Jokic more affordable due to a lack of options in the 8-9k range.

If you'd rather save at center, Alperen Sengun ($8,800) is in a good spot against a Toronto team that's struggled without Jakob Poeltl to hold down the paint. Another great selection in the elite range is De'Aaron Fox ($8,700), who projects as my top guard option on Sunday.

Also consider: Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,100) @ NOP, RJ Barrett, TOR ($8,500) vs. HOU

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,600) @ SAC

The Pacers and Kings have yet to face each other, yet I'm confident in this endorsement. Siakam has been largely matchup-proof this season and sets up well in a spot where Domantas Sabonis' attention will be focused on Myles Turner. Siakam is also very familiar with DeMar DeRozan's gameplay from their days in Toronto, and he may know some ways to exploit DeRozan's tendencies and find openings to increase his shot volume.

Jalen Green, HOU ($6,800) @ TOR

My major knock on Green is his lack of dual eligibility, but we'll have some room at SG before coming to him while he's coming off a brilliant 24-point performance against the Pelicans. There's no question his streakiness carries some risk, though the Raptors are fielding a quirky lineup lacking a true point guard. Fred VanVleet ($7,200) is only $400 more and is in a bit of a revenge spot against Toronto, but I like Green's upside at a slight discount. We also have other PGs projected higher than VanVleet, and there may not be any room for him.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,700) @ NOP

I also endorse Aaron Gordon ($5,900) as an inside presence, though his numbers have jumped around of late and I prefer Porter against New Orleans as he regularly logs the club's third-highest minute total for the Nuggets and we haven't seen significant usage decreases when Denver jumps to a big lead. There's some blowout risk, but like Jokic he sticks around even when the game is decided.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($6,600) vs. DEN

The Pelicans' injury report hasn't changed, so Murphy is still a solid bet without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson on the floor. There are other ways to take advantage of the absences on the roster, yet only Herbert Jones ($5,600) matches the kind of value I'm looking for relative to his production as CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray aren't hitting numbers justifying their salaries. Murphy has been the most consistent pivot by a wide margin, and I have no problem sticking with him.

Andrew Nembhard, IND ($5,000) @ SAC

We need a budget guy with SG eligibility, and Nembhard has displayed some upside in recent weeks. We're ideally looking for more than 25 FDFP, which he's exceeded in two of his last four games. Nembhard could also find some room as the off-guard against Sacramento.

Also consider: Amen Thompson, HOU ($6,300) @ TOR, Ochai Agbaji, TOR ($4,600) vs. HOU

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.