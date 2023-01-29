NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel's main slate will commence at 6:00 p.m. EST with a three-game offering. Naturally, the small player pool limits the size of this article, but we've got all the bases covered for you with our best endorsements.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Clippers-Cavs lag behind the others in projected totals, so we didn't give much love to the game. Memphis and Indiana seem to be the best destinations for fantasy value tonight.

INJURIES

MEM Desmond Bane (knee) - DOUBTFUL

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

Brandon Clarke ($6,000) continues to be the best pivot for Adams. Look to Buddy Hield ($7,100) for increased production with Bane out.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Caris LeVert ($5,500) would be in for a production spike if Mitchell can't go.

ELITE PLAYERS

Due to the slate size, we'll categorize elite players differently to include players $7,000 and above.

The Pacers continue to deal without Tyrese Haliburton. And while that isn't the only reason to like Ja Morant ($10,000), the Grizzlies should have the edge and the star put up 43 FDFP against them two weeks ago. That's below what we need to justify a 10k salary, but the projected total of 239 gives me a little more confidence. Since the Grizzlies are still without Adams, Myles Turner ($7,900) should have the upper hand inside for Indiana.

Another guard worth considering is Jrue Holiday ($8,000). He's enjoyed immense success against the Pelicans this season, including a 40-point beatdown in mid-December. The Pelicans finally have Brandon Ingram ($7,400) back. While it would've been nice to see a lower salary to take advantage in his return, he's at a pretty reasonable number despite some inefficiency over his first two games. The team is on a back-to-back, so be sure to double-check Ingram's status before going in that direction.

Also consider: Paul George, LAC ($8,700) @ CLE

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Khris Middleton, MIL ($6,200) vs. NOR

Middleton hasn't logged more than 15 minutes since returning, but may receive a bit more time coming off the bench against New Orleans after a day of rest. The team will still be without Bobby Portis, so they could use a good dose of Middleton especially considering potential limitations from Giannis Antetokounmpo as he's on the injury report but probable to play.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($6,200) @ MEM

Mathurun has averaged 32.3 FDFP over his past five games, and the Pacers should enjoy the added production once again Sunday. The rookie has shown up during Haliburton's absence, and is in a good position to improve on the previous number even though his first tangle with the Grizzlies didn't go as well as expected.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($5,700) @ CLE

Zubac appears to be headed back in the right direction after a couple of subpar efforts having produced 39 FDFP against the Hawks in his last appearance. And though he's on a four-game rebounding drought, he came very close to a double-double against the Cavs earlier in the season.

Naji Marshall, NOR ($5,300) @ MIL

Even though Ingram is back, there's still plenty of production to go around. Marshall missed three games, but is still getting fantasy-worthy minutes during his return. While he may not see the same numbers he exhibited while the Pelicans were short-handed, a number above 25 FDFP is all we need to make him viable.

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($5,200) vs. IND

Brooks is in a bit of a shooting slump, but his salary is too low to ignore. He didn't play in the last head-to-head with the Pacers, and will be an added wrinkle for Indiana's defense to deal with. Brooks can quickly take over a game, and doesn't need to do much to beat value with his low salary.

