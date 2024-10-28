NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a ton of action in store for Monday. FanDuel's slate features 11 games, with some of the NBA's biggest stars taking the court. The site is mixing this up a little bit, headlining a 200k guaranteed prize pool with the $9 NBA Shot, giving 40k to the winner.

SLATE OVERVIEW

We have four games tied with a projected total of 233, and I gave the most attention to Washington and Chicago among those games. We have to make some tough calls in this business, and it often results in sliding past some big names to find the best value, especially in big slates. The bottom line - stars fuel bias, but numbers don't lie. You have to grit your teeth after big games from elites you have faded, but if there was no salary cap, we'd all be winners. Finding balance is a critical part of lineup construction.

INJURIES

MEM Ja Morant (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

If Morant is unable to go, Scotty Pippen ($5,300) should get the call. Pippen logged a double-double in relief against Orlando and may have independent value regardless of Morant's status.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) - DOUBTFUL

TOR RJ Barrett (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Kelly Olynyk (back) - OUT

I wouldn't expect much movement from the lineup we've seen to begin the season. While no one stands out, Gradey Dick ($5,300) has been the strongest contributor in relief.

PHX Bradley Beal (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Dunn joined the first unit with Beal out on Saturday, but I wouldn't go this route unless you're desperate. Phoenix's other playmakers will do more to pick up the slack, and I'd rather see what Grayson Allen ($4,800) will do upon his return.

NYK Josh Hart (ankle) -QUESTIONABLE

The Knicks have plenty of talent to absorb Hart's absence. If he is sidelined, more opportunities will go to OG Anunoby ($5,500).

ATL De'Andre Hunter (knee) - OUT

Hunter has started the season with some excellent stat lines, but he missed Sunday's game. If he misses again, Zaccharie Risacher ($3,900) will get another start. The first-round pick logged a 13/6/2 line, which is good relative to his low salary point.

ELITE PLAYERS

There's no shortage of talent on this massive slate, and we have seven players above the $10k threshold this evening. When looking at the group, I have some doubts about their ability to meet 5x value, but I would probably elect Victor Wembanyama ($11,200) and his dual eligibility against the Rockets. The value near the top falls to Domantas Sabonis ($9,800), who is under 10k and has a nice matchup against the Trail Blazers. I also like teammates De'Aaron Fox ($9,000) and DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) in this spot, but I would limit my stack to two players.

I make many of my endorsements based on salary-to-point differentials, and Scottie Barnes ($8,600) stands out as a player who should have a higher price point. He has a challenging game against Denver, but he's the best option for the Raptors and should garner more than his share of opportunities. I will also single out Lauri Markkanen ($8,300) in a high-potential spot against the Mavericks.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,300) @ SAS

Houston already looks like a tough team to figure out, but VanVleet is delivering a steady floor so far. I'd like his salary a lot more at 7k, but I'll take him here against a Spurs team that doesn't defend well in the backcourt. I'm less confident in Houston's frontcourt tonight because they have Wembanyama to contend with.

Myles Turner, IND ($7,300) @ ORL

If Sabonis is too expensive, you could do much worse than Turner, who's had a couple of excellent stat lines to begin the season. We have no double-doubles yet, but he's swatted eight shots over the first four games, which go for three points each on FanDuel. Turner's at a great salary point and a worthwhile center pivot.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,600) @ SAC

Thankfully, Simons has dual eligibility, and I can use him in one of four spots against the Kings. I expect nightly fluctuation from Portland's crew as the top scorer shifts from Simons to Jerami Grant ($7,100) and back again. I have no issue with either of them, as the projected total is pretty high, and both will need to record high volume to keep up with Sacramento.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,000)vs. CLE

This is a great price for Bridges, whose usage should only increase as he adjusts to his role in New York. Josh Hart could be out or limited, which will also help Bridges' bottom line. There are a lot of mouths to feed on this team, but once they work out the kinks, I believe Bridges will be a top-three scorer every evening.

Also consider: Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,700) vs. POR, Jordan Poole, WAS ($7,400) @ ATL

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, check back with the injury report for budget pivots.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,000) vs. HOU

The Spurs are starting to find out where their production will come from, and Sochan has emerged as one of the top options. His potential is no secret, but with headliners like Wembanyama and Chris Paul on the squad, your name can get a little lost. Sochan has cobbled together two great stat lines so far, and it'll be interesting to see if he can sustain against the Rockets.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,900) @ SAS

I'll make a bold prediction and pick Smith as a finalist for Most Improved Player at season's end. Smith has loads of potential and made his presence known early with a 14/16 double-double against Memphis. His other totals have fallen below that mark, but the upside is there and I like him below 6k.

Alex Sarr, WAS ($5,000) @ ATL

All Sarr has to do is sink a few shots, and the rest will figure out itself. The talented rookie delivered two blocked shots in each of his first two games, and his rebound totals were more than adequate. A big game is coming for Sarr, and I'll continue to risk him at this salary if I need some cap relief.

Patrick Williams, CHI ($4,500) @ MEM

Williams is carving out a nice role for himself in Chicago, and his low salary gives him an easy path to 5x value. Memphis is a little banged up, so this could be a great opportunity for the Bulls to steal an early win. Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals to begin the season.

