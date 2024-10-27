NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We'll end our first week of NBA action with a four-game slate that tips off at 6:00 p.m. EDT. FanDuel's best contest is the $9 NBA Shot, offering a $100k prize pool with $50k guarantee at the top.

SLATE OVERVIEW

ATL/OKC wins the pace of battle, and we've responded accordingly in our projections. I also like both sides of the NOP/POR matchup, where shot volume will be high across-the-board.

INJURIES

MIL Khris Middleton (ankle) - OUT

Middleton has yet to take the floor and his return date is unclear. Taurean Prince ($4,900) has delivered the best results as a fill-in.

ATL Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) - OUT

Bogdanovic's return is also yet to be determined, though Dyson Daniels ($6,100) is putting on a show in his absence.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above the $10k threshold for Sunday's slate, and I think Trae Young ($10,000) is the best selection from that trio. The game has the highest projected total on the slate. And though I don't doubt a solid total from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300), I'll take the $1,300 discount and hope for similar production.

One spot where I'll favor the Thunder over the Hawks is at center, where I'll lock in Chet Holmgren ($8,500) without hesitation. The shallow slate puts centers at a premium, and I'm not afraid to pay up. If you aren't high on Young, Damian Lillard ($8,400) rates high in my projections as early results indicate a resurgence after failing to meet expectations last season.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($9,300) @ GSW

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

CJ McCollum, NOP ($7,600) @ POR

We can expect McCollum to absorb most of the production Dejounte Murray (hand) was scheduled to offer. He clocked in with a line that beat 5x value relative to Sunday's salary, and the Pelicans face a second soft matchup against the Trail Blazers. I like the potential for other New Orleans players, but McCollum is a slightly better value than Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($6,800) vs. NOP

I'll take Simons on the other side. Though his early numbers aren't great, he's one of the league's better outside shooters when dialed in. Simons came very close to 5x value in the front end of the tilt against the Pelicans despite a mediocre shooting night, and he only needs marginal improvement to post a viable number.

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,500) @ GSW

Zubac faces zero competition at his position this season and will carry one of the biggest loads of his career. We can take advantage of the volume while he's still able to sustain it. Zubac has broken the 20-point barrier twice and grabbed 15 rebounds while defending Nikola Jokic last time out. The Clippers will need his help as they try to make up for Kawhi Leonard's (shoulder) absence.

Dennis Schroder, BKN ($6,000) vs. MIL

Schroder may not seem like a wise investment, yet he offers the chance to shatter value at this salary level. Breaking 30 FDFPs is all he needs to do, and some assists combined with decent shot volume will do the trick. Schroder scored 31.2 FDFPs in his last outing and he's converting 58.3 of his shots across the first two.

VALUE PLAYS

Re-check the injury report for great values - especially Daniels, who I believe will have another solid night for Atlanta.

Norman Powell, LAC ($5,700) @ GSW

Like Zubac, Powell is tasked with recovering production and filling a gap left by Paul George's departure. The starting role is his to lose, and he's responded with value-busting numbers. Powell's salary should have received a bigger boost after he dropped 37 points on the Nuggets in his last game. The total is probably on the high end of his potential, though his deft shooting beyond the arc boasts enormous upside.

Buddy Hield, GSW ($5,600) vs. LAC

Hield's explosive sharpshooting is a great addition for Steve Kerr and his crew, and he'll deliver a great spark off the bench. The team needs Andrew Wiggins' defensive skills on the floor, but he struggles to consistently score. Early numbers suggest Hield will get at least 25 minutes on a nightly basis, and I wouldn't be surprised if Kerr gets him in the starting lineup a few times when the matchup demands it.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($5,600) @ BKN

Milwaukee's perennial sixth man began the season with his usual allotment of minutes, and his shot is beginning to warm up. Portis's ability to rack up rebounds and points will often beat 5x value at this salary, and he'll easily break $6,000 as the season progresses. I'll take him now while he's cheap.

Also consider: Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($5,200) vs. LAC

