NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 6

We have a 12-game offering on tap after the Association got the day off. I'll be identifying our favorite endorsements for FanDuel slates, with the main slate tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Vegas likes the Lakers-Grizzlies and Mavs-Bulls games, and while we have some action there, we named a few people from the game with the lowest projected total (SAS) and made a solid investment with Sacramento in the nightcap.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for [day].

LAL Anthony Davis (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Davis picked up the injury during Monday's game, so this isn't your typical everyday injury note for Davis. Jaxson Hayes ($3,800) could get the start in Davis' place, but I'm more confident in taking LeBron James ($9,400) if Davis is out.

PHI Joel Embiid (suspension) - OUT

Embiid will be out for three games, so Andre Drummond ($6,400) will continue to start in his place. The team got Paul George ($7,800) back last week, and he will play with his sore knee.

NOP Zion Williamson (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

If Zion misses his third consecutive game, we could see several different guys step up. The Pelicans are also dealing with several other ongoing injuries, and Jose Alvarado ($6,300) is my current favorite pivot for the team.

BOS Jaylen Brown (hip) - OUT

I advised you to roll with Jayson Tatum ($10,300) in this spot and it worked out well. I see no reason to deviate from this pick.

DEN Jamal Murray (concussion) - OUT

DEN Aaron Gordon (calf) - OUT

Russell Westbrook's ($6,400) salary rose a bit, which is to be expected. I'm still confident in his output despite the increase. Gordon's pivot is more complicated, but Peyton Watson ($3,700) should have the first crack. I'll keep an eye on this and update the next time Denver is on my assigned slate.

SAS Jeremy Sochan (thumb) - OUT

It seems like the Spurs would want to experiment with a front line of Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins ($4,300) with Sochan out. I will roll with Collins as my first pivot, and we'll see how that works out.

CHA P.J. Washington (knee) - OUT

I'd go with Naji Marshall ($3,900) here. He's stepped up his play recently, and the salary will help us stay under the cap.

ELITE PLAYERS

We already mentioned Tatum, but there are five other players to sift through at 10k or above. Nikola Jokic ($12,000) has been on a triple-double tear, so he's definitely worth considering despite his exorbitant salary. I think we can get close to Jokic's output if we slide down $2,400 to Domantas Sabonis ($9,600).

I will wait on Davis' status to consider LeBron James ($9,400), but there isn't much else in the 9k range that I am especially excited about. Things pick up with Kevin Durant at $8,900, and Jalen Brunson's ($8,600) salary is still skewing too low. I'll round out the 8k range with Nikola Vucevic ($8,000), who should be able to find room against the Mavericks.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,700) @ NOP

Conventional wisdom suggests that Mobley and Jarrett Allen ($7,400) warrant serious consideration with Zion out, but Mobley's dual eligibility makes him a slightly better alternative. We've also identified some good options at center, and Mobley can slide right in at power forward and reward us with a solid line.

Chris Paul, SAS ($6,300) @ HOU

Father Time is nowhere to be found while Paul keeps turning back the clock with amazing totals. I'm surprised we haven't seen a larger salary increase, and he's still worth it at $6,300. He may take some additional shots due to some injuries up front.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,300) vs. TOR

I wouldn't be too worried about Murray and Sabonis together, especially due to Scottie Barnes' absence. Jakob Poeltl will be occupied with Sabonis, and Murray should have plenty of room to make opportunities.

Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,200) @ CHA

Ivey had a hiccup against the Knicks, but his other results have been excellent. I'll play the matchup here in hopes that Ivey can replicate some of his recent totals. The Hornets have a few banged-up big men, so I will piggyback on the Ivey pick and add Tobias Harris ($6,500) to the list. He's cheap enough for 5x value in this spot.

VALUE PLAYS

We identified several budget plays in the injury section, so prioritize those first. Below are some additional picks below the 6k threshold.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($5,900) @ ATL

Can we say 'upside'? There are several mouths to feed with this team, but Anunoby's salary is a little too good to pass up. While he hasn't been consistent, he's blown past 5x value with 40.8 DKFP and 40.2 DKFP over his past two games. Regression is a risk, but if you're looking for upside potential, look no further.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,400) vs ORL

This is a pretty good salary for Mathurin, who's averaged 35.6 DKFP over his past three games. He did have a down game against the Magic last week, but it should be proper motivation for him to beat the mediocre total.

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($5,300) @ HOU

The Sohan injury will open things up for Johnson, and he'll probably join the first unit with some frequency during the absence. I wouldn't go much higher salary-wise with Johnson, but the injury scenario makes him a worthwhile budget call.

Also consider: Payton Pritchard, BOS ($5,300) vs. GSW

