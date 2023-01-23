NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 23

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be seven games played in the NBA on Monday, one of which has the potential to be a highlight matchup between the Kings and Grizzlies. The Grizzlies played Sunday, though, so rest days are possible. Some good news for the Bucks is that Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) are probable for their matchup with the Pistons. Let's get to the task at hand and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Anthony Edwards, MIN at HOU ($36): Edwards just played the Rockets on Saturday, scoring 70.2 Yahoo points over 41 minutes. That marked the fifth time over the last six games that he scored at least 42.7 Yahoo points. With the Rockets having the third-worst defensive rating in the league, expect them to have difficulty slowing down Edwards in this rematch.

Derrick White, BOS at ORL ($13): Injuries have hit the Celtics, especially at guard. Their depth will be tested with Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal) both out. That should open up added minutes for White. His overall numbers aren't great, but White recently flashed his upside by scoring 33.6 Yahoo points a week ago against the Hornets.

Guard to Avoid

Jaden Ivey, DET vs. MIL ($20): Ivey has shown promise in his rookie season. He was thrust into a more prominent role with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out for the season, which may help his development in the long run. However, he has scored 25.4 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last six games. A matchup against a Bucks team with the third-best defensive rating in the league likely won't help his cause.

Forwards

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. CHA ($38): The Hornets are a fantasy-friendly team to face. They have played at the 10th-fastest pace and have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. Good luck slowing down Markkanen, who has averaged 29.6 points and 9.5 three-pointers over his last 15 games.

Kenyon Martin, HOU vs. MIN ($13): The Rockets will be missing a key starter with Kevin Porter (foot) ruled out. They could also be without Jabari Smith (ankle), who is questionable. Martin has started each of the last five games because of the Rockets' depleted depth chart, averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in that role. That included him scoring 26.8 Yahoo points versus the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Forward to Avoid

Khris Middleton, MIL at DET ($24): The Bucks will be happy to have back Middleton, who has played only seven games all season. His latest injury has kept him out for over a month, so it might take him some time to regain his form. Given the Bucks' desire to have him healthy and ready for the playoffs, expect them to take a very cautious approach and ease Middleton back into action.

Centers

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. MIN ($33): Sengun has been going off since Porter went down. Over the last five games without him, Sengun has averaged 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks. He is finally playing a lot of minutes and is an excellent passer for a center, which is key with Porter out. When he played the Timberwolves on Saturday, he produced 19 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks over 37 minutes.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. CHA ($22): The Hornets struggle to control the boards, allowing the second-most rebounds per game in the league. This is a great bounce-back spot for Kessler, who had only two points and six rebounds against the Nets on Friday. Before that, he had produced three straight double-doubles.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at DET ($24): The Bucks have relied heavily on Lopez with Middleton out so much this season and Antetokounmpo being out recently. He hasn't let them down, averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over 31 minutes per game. With Antetokounmpo and Middleton expected back, and the Pistons being a far inferior foe, Lopez could get some added rest in the second half if the Bucks have built up a big lead. There's no need to take a chance on him, especially with Kessler having a cheaper salary and a great matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.