NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts the week with a modest six-game slate Monday. While we have limited options, there are still some intriguing players at various points of the salary scale. Let's highlight some of the top players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Keyonte George, UTA vs. WAS ($18): George has taken off since moving into the starting lineup. Over the last eight games in that role, he has averaged 17.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.5 three-pointers. Being available at this cheap salary against a Wizards team that has played at the fastest pace and has the worst defensive rating in the league is almost too good to be true.

Jordan Goodwin, MEM vs. BKN ($12): The Grizzlies continue to limp toward the finish line with a limited depth chart. Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful to face the Nets, while Ziaire Williams (back) has already been ruled out. Since the Grizzlies have had so few healthy options, Goodwin has scored a least 30.6 Yahoo points in three straight games. He is another guard who could provide significant value at a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL vs. OKC ($21): Dinwiddie has been quiet since joining the Lakers. Entering this matchup, he has scored 16.4 Yahoo points or fewer in six straight games. Both George and Goodwin have higher upsides at cheaper salaries, so there's no need to take a chance on Dinwiddie finally having a breakout performance.

FORWARDS

Kyle Kuzma, WAS at UTA ($33): Kuzma has continued to thrive, despite the Wizards racking up losses down the stretch. Across his last six games, he has scored at least 41.4 Yahoo points five times. In a battle between two teams that rank inside the top 10 in pace of play, Kuzma should once again have a high floor.

John Collins, UTA vs. WAS ($24): The Jazz are going to be thin up front with Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps) and Walker Kessler (foot) ruled out. Collins has already been playing well, putting up 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds over his last 16 games. Combine an expanded role with a great matchup and Collins is one of the best mid-tier forward options for the slate.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, OKC at LAL ($21): While Hayward might be a big name, he's not worth his salary. He has not logged more than 19 minutes in any of his six games since joining the Thunder. During his tenure with the team, he has averaged only 2.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. With how well the Thunder were playing before they acquired Hayward, it's difficult to envision him all of a sudden playing significant minutes.

CENTERS

Domantas Sabonis, SAC vs. CHI ($48): Despite the limited slate, there are a lot of appealing center options. One of the top-tier players to target at the position is Sabonis. Over his last 12 games, he has averaged 19.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 10.3 assists in 37 minutes per game. That included a matchup against the Bulls in which he scored 41.8 Yahoo points.

Marvin Bagley, WAS at UTA ($19): Bagley came away with a double-double in Friday's blowout loss to the Clippers. That marked his fourth double-double over his last eight games. The Wizards don't have much depth up front after the trade of Daniel Gafford, so Bagley doesn't have anyone pushing to take some of his minutes. Plenty of playing time against a compromised Jazz frontcourt could be a recipe for success for Bagley.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, MIN vs. POR ($31): There isn't a center with a hefty salary that stands out as someone to avoid. With that in mind, Gobert might be someone to keep out of your lineups. While The Trail Blazers are a favorable matchup, they also come into this game as one of the worst teams in the league and dealing with injuries. If the Timberwolves race out to a big lead early, we might not see much of Gobert in the fourth quarter.

