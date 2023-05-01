NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings two more playoff games for us to enjoy Monday. First up will be Game 1 of the series between the Celtics and the 76ers. Then there is Game 2 between the Nuggets and Suns. We have another opportunity to play Yahoo DFS, so let's highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Devin Booker, PHO at DEN ($43): Booker attempted 19 shots in Game 1, which tied for the fewest he's tried in a game during the Suns' playoff run. He still scored 27 points in addition to four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks over 40 minutes. Given his hefty usage rate and that he has played at least 40 minutes in every game of the playoffs, his floor is extremely high.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at BOS ($25): The 76ers should begin the second round without Joel Embiid (knee), who is doubtful. That will leave a lot of shots up for grabs for his teammates. Embiid did not play in the final game of the previous series against the Nets, which contributed to Maxey jacking up 20 shots. He shot 48.1 percent from the field during the regular season, so an increased workload leaves Maxey with tantalizing upside.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, PHO at DEN ($28): The Suns know that if they hope to advance to the next round, they'll need to ride Booker and Kevin Durant. Paul is still one of the best passers in the league, so having him get the ball to those two in favorable scoring positions is a big plus. However, Paul isn't looking for his own shot much, including in Game 1 when he scored just 11 points on 11 shot attempts. With his limited usage rate, his upside might not be high enough at this salary.

Forwards

Kevin Durant, PHO at DEN ($43): Durant was a monster in Game 1, posting 29 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks over 36 minutes. He shot 12-for-19 from the field, with the lone blemish on his stat line being his seven turnovers. If the Suns are going to steal a game on the road, Durant needs to have another big performance.

Tobias Harris, PHI at BOS ($23): Harris also benefited from Embiid being out for the final game against the Nets, scoring 46.9 Yahoo points over 37 minutes. During the regular season, he averaged 34.9 Yahoo points across 14 games without Embiid. Even though the Celtics are a good defensive team, added shot attempts still leave Harris with a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Forward to Avoid

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. PHO ($24): During the regular season, Gordon shot a career-high 56.4 percent from the field. In Game 1, he scored 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting. He went on to score 32.2 Yahoo points over 39 minutes. However, that was the first time during the Nuggets' playoff run that he scored at least 30 Yahoo points in a game. The Nuggets don't need him to score a ton with so many talented players around him, so with Harris potentially looking at a significant role for the 76ers and having a slightly cheaper salary, he's probably a better option than Gordon.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN vs. PHO ($53): Over two games against the Suns during the regular season, Jokic averaged 31.0 points, 16.5 rebounds and 12.0 assists. He torched them again in Game 1, posting 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. While his salary will do a number on your budget, he is arguably the most reliable player at any position for this slate.

Paul Reed, PHI at BOS ($14): Reed started and played 32 minutes with Embiid missing Game 4 against the Nets. He made the most of his opportunity, scoring 36.0 Yahoo points. During the regular season, he averaged 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over eight games in which he logged at least 20 minutes. Those looking to fade Jokic in tournament play should strongly consider Reed given his cheap salary.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, PHO at DEN ($25): Ayton will have his hands full with Jokic in this series. Also, the Nuggets allowed the fewest rebounds per game in the league during the regular season. In Game 1, they held him to 14 points and seven rebounds. It might be best to operate at the extremes of the salary scale at center, rolling with Jokic or Reed, rather than trying to play the middle ground with Ayton in a difficult matchup.

