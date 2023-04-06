NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 6

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Thursday's five-game slate in the NBA will include some matchups with playoff implications, and plenty of players resting. Let's try to make sense of it all and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Skylar Mays, POR at SA ($12): Who wants to lose this game more? The Spurs currently have the third-worst record in the league, just half a game behind the Rockets for the second-worst mark. Once the Trail Blazers fell out of the play-in hunt, they decided to bench their starters to improve their draft lottery odds. That has resulted in them going 2-8 over their last 10 games. One player who has been on the floor a lot for them has been Mays, who has scored at least 26.4 Yahoo points in each of the last three games. Tuesday, he exploded for 47.1 Yahoo points against the Grizzlies.

Shaquille Harrison, POR at SA ($10): Harrison is another member of the Trail Blazers who has taken on an expanded role with the team tanking. He logged 27 minutes against the Grizzlies, scoring 23.1 Yahoo points. Shaedon Sharpe (knee) is listed as questionable, so if he is out, Harrison could have a clear path to more than 30 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, PHO vs. DEN ($31): With the Suns lined up to be the fourth seed in the Western Conference, they don't have anything to play for in this game. That could mean limited minutes for Paul, who could likely use the rest before the playoffs. Given that his salary doesn't come at a discount, he's too risky to consider, even in tournament play.

FORWARDS

Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA vs. OKC ($24): The Jazz have already ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hand), Jordan Clarkson (finger), Walker Kessler (concussion) and Collin Sexton (rest). That should leave a ton of playing time for Horton-Tucker, who has averaged 33 minutes over the last five games. He used his additional minutes to score at least 44.1 Yahoo points four times. Also working in his favor is that the Thunder have played at the second-fastest pace in the league.

Cedi Osman, CLE at ORL ($10): The Cavaliers are locked into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they are going to rest their entire starting five and Caris LeVert for this game. With so few players available, Osman is likely locked into a ton of minutes. Across 10 games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes this season, he has averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. MIA ($20): The 76ers also have nothing left to play for since they are locked into the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are in a battle to try and get to the sixth seed, so they will likely deploy their starters as usual. Harris just doesn't carry much upside in DFS based on his limited role within the 76ers' offense contributing to him scoring 23.8 Yahoo points or fewer in each of the last five games. Unless the 76ers sit Joel Embiid and/or James Harden, there's no reason to roll with Harris.

CENTERS

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL vs. CLE ($25): Normally, facing the Cavaliers is difficult for opposing centers because of their defensive-minded frontcourt. However, that won't be an issue here with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen resting. That will leave Carter to battle with the likes of Robin Lopez, Dean Wade and Isaiah Mobley. He could feast in this matchup.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, SA vs. POR ($13): Zach Collins (finger) is officially listed as probable for this matchup. Given the Spurs' desire to lose games, call me skeptical that he will actually play a lot. The last time he took the floor, he logged just 23 minutes against the Kings while fouling out. With him in and out of the lineup, Mamukelashvili has averaged 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists over the last eight games.

Center to Avoid

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. DEN ($27): This is more about Carter's prospects of having a big game than it is anything else. Ayton's salary is two dollars more, and he comes with the risk of logging limited minutes. There's no need to take a chance on Ayton actually playing enough to provide value.

