NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be no shortage of action in the NBA on Thursday with nine games on the schedule. The Lakers and Clippers are among the teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so it will be important to monitor for potential rest days. As we sift through all of the options on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARD

Trae Young, ATL at SA ($40): In a difficult matchup Tuesday versus the Cavaliers, Young was held to 29.2 Yahoo points. Prior to that, he had scored at least 42.9 Yahoo points in each of his previous eight games. Both the Hawks and the Spurs rank inside the top-four in the league in pace of play, so expect Young to receive plenty of opportunities to produce a valuable bounce-back performance.

Coby White, CHI vs. MIL ($17): The Bulls enter the day with Zach LaVine (foot), DeMar DeRozan (ankle) and Alex Caruso (toe) all questionable. If any of them were to miss time, White could see a significant increase in his role. He has already been starting and has averaged 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last six games. That means even if the Bulls are at full strength, White could be worth deploying at his cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Scoot Henderson, POR at CLE ($18): The Trail Blazers are happy to have their star rookie back from his ankle injury, but Henderson is still struggling. Over three games since making his return, Henderson has shot a combined 10-for-27 from the field. For the season, he is shooting just 35.4 percent. That has contributed to him averaging only 16.5 Yahoo points per game.

FORWARD

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at CHI ($51): The Bulls have no defensive presence in the paint, which makes Giannis a nightmare matchup for them. When he faced them earlier this season, he scored 48.2 Yahoo points. There is blowout potential here, especially if LaVine and/or DeRozan don't play for the Bulls. However, this matchup still makes Giannis too good to ignore.

Saddiq Bey, ATL at SA ($14): Jalen Johnson (wrist) being out is a significant loss for the Hawks. His absence does create added playing time for Bey, who has started the last two games. Going back even further, Bey has averaged 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals over his last eight games. Combine added minutes to the fast pace at which this game should be played and Bey is a great option to target.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, UTA at MIN ($22): Collins is starting and logging 31 minutes per game for the Jazz. However, his usage rate for his new team is just 18.0 percent. That has contributed to him scoring 26.7 Yahoo points or fewer in each of his last five games. Considering that the Timberwolves have the best defensive rating in the league, it's difficult to envision Collins producing a valuable stat line.

CENTER

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. CHA ($24): After missing a game with an ankle injury, Claxton returned to log 32 minutes versus the Raptors on Tuesday. He didn't look limited by the ailment, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The Hornets have played at the ninth-fastest pace and have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league, so they could have a difficult time slowing down Claxton.

Bobby Portis, MIL at CHI ($17): Portis usually plays well against his former team. When they met earlier this season, Portis chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes off the bench. He doesn't need a ton of playing time to rack up stats, which makes him an intriguing option, even with this game having the potential to be a blowout.

Center to Avoid

Kevon Looney, GS vs. LAC ($18): Looney did not lose his starting spot with Draymond Green returning from suspension Tuesday against the Kings. However, Looney only produced two points and five rebounds over 29 minutes. The Clippers don't have a ton of size outside of Ivica Zubac, so if they want to, the Warriors can play small with Green or Dario Saric at the five. Looney just doesn't have enough upside to warrant considering on this busy slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.