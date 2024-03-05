NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings a busy nine-game slate in the NBA. With so many teams in action, that means we have a lot of options to wade through on Yahoo. Here are some of the top players to target at each position, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Donte DiVincenzo, NY vs. ATL ($31): Jalen Brunson is officially listed as questionable after leaving Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with a knee contusion. It looked like it could have been a serious injury, so the fact that he is listed as questionable for this matchup is encouraging. Still, it might be a lot to ask him to take the floor again so quickly. His potential absence would result in a leading role for DiVincenzo, who has already averaged 23.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 14 games.

Miles McBride, NY vs. ATL ($12): McBride scored 24.7 Yahoo points after Brunson got hurt Sunday. He has started the last two games that Brunson has missed and scored 39.7 and 31.6 Yahoo points in those two matchups. If Brunson is ruled out, McBride has the potential to provide significant value.

Guard to Avoid

Dante Exum, DAL vs. IND ($19): Exum hasn't seen much action since returning from injury. He hasn't logged more than 17 minutes in any of the last three games and played only eight minutes Sunday against the 76ers. The Pacers are a favorable matchup, but Exum likely won't receive enough playing time to exploit it.

FORWARDS

Josh Hart, NY vs. ATL ($28): The Hawks have played at the fourth-fastest pace and have the second-worst defensive rating in the league. Looking to take advantage of that at the forward spot is Hart, who is playing a ton with the Knicks having so many injuries. Over the last 15 games as a starter, he has averaged 12.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 40 minutes per game. His role isn't going to decline anytime soon.

Grant Williams, CHA vs. ORL ($10): Nick Richards (foot) is listed as questionable after missing Sunday's battle with the Raptors. Williams started in his place, recording 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes. Even before that performance, he had averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his first nine games with the Hornets. This is a tough matchup against the Magic, but plenty of playing time and having the minimum salary still makes Williams appealing.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO at TOR ($20): The good news for Jones is that he is averaging 13.0 points over his last 12 games. However, he has averaged just 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists during that span. The Pelicans enter this matchup mostly healthy, so Jones isn't in line to see a bump in usage rate. Williams has arguably a higher upside at half the salary, so keep Jones out of your lineup.

CENTERS

Myles Turner, IND at DAL ($27): Expect this matchup between the Pacers and Mavericks to produce plenty of scoring. When they met just over a week ago, they combined for 244 points. Turner thrived for the Pacers, posting 33 points and eight rebounds. The Mavericks have the ninth-worst defensive rating and have given up the fourth-most rebounds per game in the league, setting up Turner to also shine in their rematch.

Kelly Olynyk, TOR vs. NO ($11): The Raptors have already ruled out Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Bruce Brown (knee) for this game. That's in addition to Scottie Barnes (hand) being sidelined for multiple weeks. Not only could Olynyk start this game, but he could play over 30 minutes. With his versatile skillset, he is a great option in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Daniel Gafford, DAL vs. IND ($21): Gafford has become an afterthought with the Mavericks. He hasn't scored a point in either of the last two games, totaling just 19 minutes along the way. Over the last six games, he has averaged only 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds over 15 minutes per game off the bench. He's just not playing enough to justify his salary.

