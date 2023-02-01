NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a light schedule Tuesday, we'll have nine games to enjoy Wednesday. There are a few exciting matchups, including when the Celtics host the Nets. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will also be in action when they take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Let's dive into all the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

De'Aaron Fox, SAC at SA ($35): This has the makings of a high-scoring game. Both teams rank inside the top 10 in the league in pace of play and the bottom 10 in defensive rating. The last time Fox faced the Spurs, he scored a disappointing 27.7 Yahoo points. Since then, he has scored at least 44.0 Yahoo points in five of seven games. Don't expect another muted stat line in their rematch.

Josh Richardson, SA vs. SAC ($12): Richardson (knee) is listed as probable after sitting out the last three games. He has been a key member of the Spurs' second unit, averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 12 games before his injury. Given his cheap salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Guard to Avoid

Killian Hayes, DET vs. WAS ($22): Hayes came off the bench again Monday against the Mavericks, although he did log 29 minutes and take 16 shots. The problem is, he only made three of them on his way to scoring eight points. That marked the fourth time over his last five games that he has scored fewer than 10 points. There are plenty of other viable options for this busy slate, so taking a chance on Hayes to have a rare scoring outburst isn't necessary.

FORWARDS

Keldon Johnson, SA vs. SAC ($28): With the Spurs in the early stages of their rebuild, there is no shortage of shot attempts for Johnson. His usage rate checks in at 28.1 percent, which has helped him average 21.9 points and 2.4 three-pointers per game. After scoring 45.1 and 41.8 Yahoo points, respectively, in his last two games, Johnson could exploit this favorable matchup.

Eric Gordon, HOU vs. OKC ($14): Gordon might not be a member of the Rockets by the time the trade deadline has passed. However, he has a clear path to added minutes and shot attempts right now with Kevin Porter Jr. (foot/toe) and Jalen Green (calf) out. He played 34 minutes with them both sidelined Saturday against the Pistons, posting 24 points, seven assists and two steals.

Forward to Avoid

Isaiah Stewart, DET vs. WAS ($19): Outside of Marvin Bagley III (hand), the Pistons are healthy up front right now. Stewart has been moved to coming off the bench, averaging only 22 minutes over the last three games. That resulted in him scoring fewer than 20 Yahoo points in each game. As long as he continues to come off the bench, his upside will be limited.

CENTERS

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. OKC ($38): Talk about an ideal situation for Sengun. He has already been playing well with Porter out, putting up 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over nine games. Add in Green being sidelined and the Thunder having minimal size at center, and Sengun could produce a monster stat line.

Brandon Clarke, MEM vs. POR ($16): The absence of Steven Adams (knee) has opened up more playing time for Clarke. He has started three straight games, scoring at least 26.4 Yahoo points in each. While the presence of Xavier Tillman will prevent Clarke from fully being unleashed, he should play enough to have a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, SA vs. SAC ($20): As good as this matchup is, Poeltl might be someone to fade from it. He has been quiet, scoring 22.6 Yahoo points or fewer in three of his last four games. He played 23 minutes or fewer in all three of those games, and the Spurs might continue to limit his playing time as they try to keep him healthy for a potential trade. There's also the potential that he gets into foul trouble trying to defend the versatile Domantas Sabonis.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.