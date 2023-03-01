NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA starts off the month of March with a nine-game slate Wednesday. Several teams will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so be on the lookout for potential rest situations throughout the day. With that in mind, here are some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Mikal Bridges, BKN at NY ($30): Bridges scored 31 points in a loss to the Bucks on Tuesday, shooting 11-for-19 from the field along the way. Since joining the Nets, he has averaged 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers over six games, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. He's not a rest candidate as he looks to play in every game for the second season in a row, making him a great option at this mid-tier salary.

Dennis Smith Jr., CHA vs. PHO ($14): The Hornets' bad season worsened with LaMelo Ball fracturing his ankle Monday against the Pistons. He's done for the season, meaning that Smith should step in as the team's starting point guard. Over 12 previous starts, he has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI at MIA ($20): The Sixers are among the few teams in the league with a mostly clean injury report. Their only player on it is Dewayne Dedmon (hip), who likely wouldn't play much anyway. With them being healthy, Maxey has scored 25.2 Yahoo points or fewer in five of the last six games. There are so many other viable options for this busy slate that taking a chance on Maxey in his limited role right now isn't necessary.

FORWARDS

Jalen Williams, OKC vs. LAL ($23): Williams has quickly emerged as one of the best players on the Thunder. He has stepped into an even larger role of late with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/COVID-19 protocols) out the last three games. During that span, Williams scored at least 31.4 Yahoo points in each game. Gilgeous-Alexander should be out again, so look for Williams to provide another valuable stat line.

Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL at OKC ($19): Vanderbilt didn't do much offensively against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, which resulted in him scoring 18.1 Yahoo points despite grabbing eight rebounds. Even with that lousy performance in mind, this could be a great matchup to take a chance on him in tournament play. The Thunder have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league, and Vanderbilt could be asked to play a lot, with this being the second game of a back-to-back set for the Lakers.

Forward to Avoid

Kevin Durant, PHO at CHA ($41): The time has come for Durant (knee) to debut for the Suns. As exciting as that is, he hasn't played in nearly two months. The Suns have already said that he will be on a minutes limit, and the Suns likely won't need him to play a lot to take care of the shorthanded Hornets. There are too many potential limiting factors to roll out Durant in DFS at this salary.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO at CHA ($34): The Hornets have allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league, potentially setting up Ayton for a big night on the boards. He has been locked in heading into this matchup, averaging 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over his last 13 games. There is some concern that a blowout would limit his minutes in the fourth quarter, but he could be one of the main reasons why the Suns are up big if that scenario were to unfold.

Marvin Bagley III, DET vs. CHI ($16): The Pistons have already ruled out Isaiah Stewart (hip) and Jalen Duren (ankle) for this game, while Isaiah Livers (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Bagley has been excellent in two games since returning from injury, scoring 44.6 and 34.9 Yahoo points, respectively. He could end up being one of the best value plays of this slate, with plenty of playing time likely coming his way.

Center to Avoid

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. PHI ($33): Joel Embiid is a difficult matchup for any center, including the talented Adebayo. When they faced off Monday, Adebayo was held to 25.4 Yahoo points over 32 minutes. There will be plenty of other nights in which Adebayo is a great option, but this isn't one of them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.