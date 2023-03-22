NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Buckle in for a wild Wednesday that will consist of 10 games across the NBA. With so many options to wade through on Yahoo, let's get right down to business. Here are some players to target for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO at LAL ($40): Deandre Ayton (hip) has been ruled out for the second straight game. With him out Sunday, Booker scored 46 points on 28 shot attempts. Booker has limited scoring options around him at this time, so he could put up another massive point total against a Lakers team that has played at the third-fastest pace in the league.

Kris Dunn, UTA vs. POR ($19): Dunn put forth a masterful performance in an upset win over the Kings on Monday, posting 18 points, 10 assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes. With the Jazz extremely thin at guard, Dunn has averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals over 11 games since joining the team. Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) have been ruled out again, leaving Dunn with the potential to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Ja Morant, MEM vs. HOU ($45): Despite his suspension being over, Morant did not play Monday against the Mavericks as he worked on his conditioning. He is not listed on the injury report for this matchup, but that doesn't mean that he's worth deploying in DFS yet. He could be on a minutes restriction, with reports also indicating that he could come off the bench. There are just too many question marks to roll with him at this hefty salary.

FORWARDS

Lauri Markkanen, UTA vs. POR ($38): This one will require some monitoring. Markkanen (back) is listed as questionable after being sidelined Monday against the Kings. He did get through a full practice Tuesday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. If he takes the floor, he could torch a Trail Blazers team with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Trendon Watford, POR at UTA ($16): The Trail Blazers might be packing it in. They currently occupy the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and it seems like a long shot that they will be able to pass three of the four teams ahead of them just to get the last spot in the play-in tournament. They have ruled out Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and Anfernee Simons (foot), and both starters could see added days off down the stretch. Watford has scored at least 27.9 Yahoo points in three of his last four games and should remain in an expanded role for this matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI at CHI ($20): Despite going to double-overtime against the Bulls on Monday, Harris scored only 14 points over 47 minutes. He attempted just 11 shots, which aligns with his season average of 11.7 shot attempts per game. With so many weapons around him, Harris should continue to have limited scoring upside.

CENTERS

Joel Embiid, PHI at CHI ($57): Prior to his loss against them Monday, Embiid was 12-0 in his career against the Bulls. Monday's loss wasn't exactly his fault, either, given that he produced 37 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. He has been downright dominant since the calendar flipped to March, averaging 36.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 blocks over 10 games.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. POR ($27): Kessler came up big defensively against the Kings on Monday, blocking five shots to go along with his 10 points and eight rebounds. Over his last 13 games, he has put up 10.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while shooting 73.4 percent from the field. He's locked into plenty of playing time, making him an appealing option for those who want to fade Embiid.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. SA ($26): This has nothing to do with Lopez's recent performance. He has been excellent down the stretch, scoring at least 41.7 Yahoo points in six straight games. However, this will be the second game of a back-to-back set for the rebuilding Spurs. The Bucks could race out to a big lead early, which would likely result in added time on the bench for Lopez in the second half.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.