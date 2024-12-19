NBA Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on Prizepicks and Underdog for Thursday

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Stephen Curry more than 10.0 REB+AST at Grizzlies

PrizePicks, 11:11 AM CT

Nick Whalen: Curry has gone over this number in 15 of 20 games this season, and this should be a good spot for a high-scoring game. Memphis leads the NBA in pace, while Golden State ranks in the top-10, so it's no surprise the total is creeping north of 235.0. In his first matchup against Memphis back on Nov. 15, Curry posted eight boards and five assists in just 26 minutes of action.

Mikal Bridges more than 18.0 PTS+REB at Timberwolves

PrizePicks, 11:11 AM CT

Nick Whalen: Bridges has gone through some rough stretches, but he's rounded into form over the last few weeks and has either hit or gone over this number in 14 of his last 17 games. During that span, he's seeing over 38 minutes per contest.

Jalen Suggs less than 20 points vs. Thunder

Underdog, 11:55 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Suggs has to take on an increase scoring load for Orlando given the absences of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, that's not exactly his game. Suggs is averaging exactly 20 points over his past six games, but it's on 38.1 FG%. It doesn't get any easier Thursday, with OKC coming into town. The Thunder have an excellent defense in general, but specifically in the backcourt. They're also allowing the second-fewest points per 48 minutes (102.8) over the past 10 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alex Barutha plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel Username: unclestosh99, DraftKings Username: Roto_Alex. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.