NBA PickEm Today: Expert Plays on PrizePicks and Sleeper for Thursday

NBA Pick'Em Today
Austin Reaves less than 6.5 assists vs. Celtics
Sleeper, 3:29 PM CT
Alex Barutha: This is expected to be a low-scoring affair, with the over/under set at 218.5. Not only that, but the Celtics are allowing the 2nd-fewest assists per 48 minutes (22.7) per 48 minutes over the past 10 games. About three weeks ago, Reaves was on a streak of four games with double-digit assists. He's since cooled off. Over the past eight games, Reaves is averaging 6.6 assists with huge game-to-game variance.
Kyle Kuzma less than 15.5 points vs. Clippers
PrizePicks, 1:00 PM CT
Nick Whalen: The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, but they're playing at home and should have several key pieces back after Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norm Powell, Ivica Zubac and Kris Dunn all sat last night. Even so, LA took the Celtics to overtime and now faces a much easier opponent in the Wizards. The Clippers are the best defensive team in the NBA over the last 10 games and should slow down the pace. Since returning to the starting lineup in early January, Kuzma is averaging just 13.9 points per game. In this matchup, I don't see it being a productive night.
Onyeka Okongwu more than 25.5 PTS+REB+AST
PrizePicks, 1:00 PM CT
Nick Whalen: At long last, Okongwu has entered the starting lineup on what looks like it could be a permanent basis. He's coming off of a down game against Detroit on Wednesday — nine points, 10 boards, three assists — but 25.5 PRA feels like a fair number given that Okongwu is averaging 15.6 points, 13.2 boards and 3.0 assists over his last five games (28.4 MPG). The Raptors are a bottom-five defense and a bottom-five rebounding team over the last 10 games.