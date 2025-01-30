NBA Pick'Em Today: Predictions on PrizePicks for Thursday, January 30

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Jalen Green more than 7.5 three-point attempts at Memphis Grizzlies

PrizePicks, 3:36 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Green has been in a shooting slump of late, hitting just 2-of-15 attempts over the last two games, but he's the type of player who never really considers not shooting. Dating back to the start of January, Green is averaging 9.1 attempts per game. This should be a pace-up spot for Houston against a Grizzlies team that trails only Atlanta in pace over the last 10.

Austin Reaves more than 21.5 points at Washington Wizards

PrizePicks, 3:36 PM CT

Nick Whalen: With no Anthony Davis, the Lakers will need more out of Reaves as a scorer. He picks up roughly a 5.5-percentage-point usage bump without Davis on the floor and averages 6.2 more points per 36 minutes. This could be the rare situation in which Washington is able to keep a game close, so I don't worry too much about blowout potential.

Julius Randle more than 7.0 rebounds at Utah Jazz

PrizePicks, 3:36 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Over his last 11 games, Randle is averaging 8.5 boards, and he's grabbed at least seven in nine of those outings. The Jazz should have most of their regulars available up front, but they rank 25th in TRB% over the last 10 games and give up the fourth-most available rebounds per game in that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.