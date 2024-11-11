NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
NBA Picks and Player Props Today: Bets for Monday, Nov. 11

NBA Picks and Player Props Today: Bets for Monday, Nov. 11

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on November 11, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points vs. Clippers

DraftKings Pick6, 4:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Since Chet Holmgren stepped on an NBA court for the first time last season, he hasn't missed a game. That changes tonight. Holmgren broke his hip on a hard fall last night and will be out for at least two months. It remains to be seen how coach Mark Daignault will adjust his rotation, but I'm banking on Gilgeous-Alexander to pick up a ton of the slack offensively. It's not an ideal scenario, being the second night of a back-to-back and going up against a strong defensive team in the Clippers, but there aren't too many other trustworthy offensive players on OKC -- at least ones who you feel confident will score 15+ points.

Nikola Vucevic under 17.5 points vs. Cavaliers

Sleeper, 4:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Vucevic has scored 18+ points in all but one game this season, so I'm essentially betting on him to have his worst game of the year. He's so steady that I hesitate to do so, but the Cavaliers' frontline is a brick wall between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Cleveland is allowing the third-lowest FG% (60.1) inside five feet.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 11
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 11
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Start/Sit: Bench These Struggling Veterans
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Start/Sit: Bench These Struggling Veterans
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Here's What You Missed
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Here's What You Missed
NBA Fantasy Week 4 Start/Sit: Time To Bench Draymond Green and Brook Lopez?
NBA Fantasy Week 4 Start/Sit: Time To Bench Draymond Green and Brook Lopez?
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 11
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 10
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 10