NBA Picks and Player Props Today: Bets for Monday, Nov. 11

Best NBA Bets Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points vs. Clippers

DraftKings Pick6, 4:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Since Chet Holmgren stepped on an NBA court for the first time last season, he hasn't missed a game. That changes tonight. Holmgren broke his hip on a hard fall last night and will be out for at least two months. It remains to be seen how coach Mark Daignault will adjust his rotation, but I'm banking on Gilgeous-Alexander to pick up a ton of the slack offensively. It's not an ideal scenario, being the second night of a back-to-back and going up against a strong defensive team in the Clippers, but there aren't too many other trustworthy offensive players on OKC -- at least ones who you feel confident will score 15+ points.

Nikola Vucevic under 17.5 points vs. Cavaliers

Sleeper, 4:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Vucevic has scored 18+ points in all but one game this season, so I'm essentially betting on him to have his worst game of the year. He's so steady that I hesitate to do so, but the Cavaliers' frontline is a brick wall between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Cleveland is allowing the third-lowest FG% (60.1) inside five feet.