NBA Picks Today - Best Bets for Tuesday, December 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Detroit Pistons +6.5 at Miami Heat

BetMGM, 4:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: Betting the Pistons has burned me before, but I will continue to walk directly into the belly of the beast. Miami once again has an extensive injury report, but everyone except Jimmy Butler (rest) will likely be available. In general, that should be enough to beat the Pistons, but the Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back set after playing in Memphis on Monday night. I like Miami to win the game, but Detroit covers. The Heat are just 3-7-1 ATS as home favorites this season, 1-3 ATS on the second half of back-to-backs, and 2-5 ATS when at a rest disadvantage.

Users that sign up with the BetMGM bonus code will get a risk-free first bet worth up to $1,000 on the BetMGM Sportsbook.

OVER on Tim Hardaway scoring 15.5 points (-110) at Denver

PointsBet 12:25 PM CT

Ken Crites: Hardaway has been a streaky shooter over his nine-year career. He's currently on a four-game heater, averaging 23.3 points and 16.3 field goal attempts over that span. I'm hoping the good times continue to roll in Denver. Dallas has been desperate to find scoring outside of Doncic and Wood. Look for Hardaway to continue to hoist a ton of shots.

PointsBet Promo Code: Sign Up For $800 In Second Chance Bets

Evan Mobley Pts+Reb+Ast Under 27.5 (-120) vs. Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:28 AM CT

Ryan Pohle: With center Jarrett Allen participating in this morning's shootaround, it appears that he's likely to return to the starting lineup from a five-game absence due to a back injury. Mobley's stat sheet will be affected from his return as a result, as his usage rate drops 2.1 percent with Allen on the court and his points and rebounding numbers per 36 minutes drop from 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds to 14.2 points and 8.8 boards. In his only previous meeting with the Lakers this season, Mobley was held to just five points, seven rebounds and three assists. Take the under.

DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5 To Win $150 In Free Bets